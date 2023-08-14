DkIT masters student is among 2023 Rose of Tralee hopefuls

DkIT graduate Lane Galvin is one of the 32 Rose of Tralee hopefuls

Lane Galvin, who is doing a Master’s Degree at Dundalk Institute of Technology as well as working as a midwife in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, is among the 2023 Rose of Tralee hopefuls.

The twenty-year from Navan is representing Meath in the competition.

Lane completed her undergraduate studies DkIT in 2018 and works in the Midwife Led Unit at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

“I am very passionate about my job and have specialised in advanced examination of the newborn, maternal mental health and holistic therapies,” she says.

“It is a privilege to support people and their families during a very vulnerable time.”

As winner of the Midwife of the Year award, she received a scholarship to do a Masters in Research looking at Trauma Informed Care and returned to DkIT.

"This has allowed me to further my career, my aspirations and allows me to share my passion with others including the student midwives in Dundalk Institute of Technology (DKIT), whom I had the pleasure of lecturing this year.”

She was delighted to be invited to be a judge at Scifest@DkIT earlier in the summer.

"I absolutely love this Institute,” she says. “I was so lucky to get to complete my degree here as the nursing and midwifery facilities are amazing on campus. I’m grateful to be back doing my Masters in DkIT in such a supportive environment pursuing research on a subject I feel so passionate about”.

Lane loves travelling, dancing, drama, debating and cold river swims.

"I was on the debating team throughout school and represented DKIT at the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland, National Debate.”

Lane, who is engaged to Seamus, also started an Instagram page as a pastime called ‘The Building Bride’ where she documented the process of building their home, giving lots of helpful advice and tips for other young couples doing the same.

“Representing Meath has been an honour, especially working with local charities such as the Meath Women’s Refuge and Irish Wheelchair Association.,” she says.

“I’m looking forward to heading to Tralee with a wonderful bunch of Roses”

Lane will be able to give her fellow Roses an insider’s guide to Meath when this year’s contestants tour the Royal County later this week.

The 32 Roses are spending two days in Co Meath on a tour organised by Meath County Council, hosted by Knightsbrook Hotel, Trim and supported by Boyne Valley Tourism.

They are due to visit Newgrange, Emerald Park, and Causey Farm.