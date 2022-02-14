DkIT making ‘progress’ on road to TU status, says Minister

DkIT has not as yet progressed to TU status

DkIT is one of only two institutes in the higher education sector which have not yet progressed to Technological University (TU) status, the Education Minister confirmed this week.

Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd raised the issue with Minister Simon Harris during a Dail debate, and highlighted “the urgent need to progress technological university status in the north-east.”

Minister Harris confirmed that Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) and Institute of Art, Design and Technology Dun Laoghaire are the remaining institutes on the higher education landscape which currently do not hold TU status.

However, he said that DkIT had made “meaningful progress on the trajectory to achieving TU status.”

"Both Institutions are receiving Exchequer funding from the TU Transformation Fund to progress on a trajectory towards TU designation. DkIT is also availing of the technical advice and support services of respected Higher Education Authority (HEA) special advisor on higher education policy, Dr. Ruaidhri Neavyn, who continues to assist the Institute as an external expert advisor going forward.”

“However, ultimately it remains a matter for the governing bodies of autonomous Institutes of Technology to decide where they wish to locate themselves within the higher education landscape.”

He added: “The Department understands that the governing body of DkIT is seeking to pursue the latter legislative path at this juncture and in this context the Institute has taken a number of important steps having published its vision last year to become a dynamic, accessible, student-centred campus of a multi-campus regional TU. This marks meaningful progress on the trajectory to achieving TU status, enabling staff, students and wider stakeholders to be assured of the direction of travel. It is also understood that the Institute has established key TU project groups, including a TUTF Project Steering Group and a TU operational project group.”

“The Department and the HEA continue to appropriately support DkIT and IADT Dun Laoghaire in progressing towards achieving TU designation in due course.”