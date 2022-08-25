DkIT invest in new state of the art STEM facilities

An illustration of one of the labs in the new STEM facility at DkIT

New state of the art Science Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) facilities are on track for completion by early 2023, the Argus has learned.

DkIT confirmed that the new 1,300 sqm STEM extension is expected to be completed and in operation next year.

Edel Healy, Head of School of Health and Science explained: ‘This important capital investment in DkIT will allow the Institute to transform its existing facilities into a state-of-the-art STEM centre of excellence on campus. The new facility, with new laboratory provisions in analytical and pharmaceutical science, food technology, molecular biology, cell culture, biotechnology and agriculture/environment, will benefit all learners."

This new STEM Building is being constructed on the eastern side of the existing DkIT North Building and will provide extra laboratory spaces for additional STEM students.

“DkIT are completely committed to STEM as its one of the fastest growing industry sectors both locally and nationally. With this investment we plan to significantly increase capacity on Life Science and Agri-Food programmes, helping us to meet the growing demand from employers in our region for high-quality graduates in this area. Our region has been identified by the Government as an area of strategic importance in terms of regional development and strong growth over the next 10 years and we believe this new state of the art facility will expedite this growth.”

She added: “One of the exciting additions that this new STEM extension will offer is its new innovative facilities that will enable the Institute to enhance education in cell culture technology. Cell culture serves as a tool for cellular and molecular biology research where researchers can test drugs and growth conditions and perform genetic manipulations on the cultured cell populations. The cell culture facility, designed to accommodate the culture of mammalian cell lines and other animal cell lines, will give DkIT students direct experience with the technologies and processes commonly used in current, sophisticated biotechnology settings.”

Arjan van Rossum, Head of Department of Life and Health Sciences, DkIT said: “The commercial value of biotherapeutic medicines is forecasted to grow exponentially. The success of the Irish biopharma industry is internationally recognised, and high-quality biopharma jobs are well distributed throughout Ireland. A new Cell Culture facility at Dundalk Institute of Technology will provide students enrolled in our on-site biopharma programmes with the most up-to-date skills, training, research, and innovation opportunities for the manufacture of biotherapeutics. This facility will also support collaborations with our industry partners, such as WuXi Biologics, on scientific research to drive biopharma innovation in the manufacture of biotherapeutics.”

This new extension will also facilitate the teaching of the already award winning and highly sought-after courses offered by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Animal Health in DkIT.

Dr. Breda Brennan, Head of Agriculture, Food and Animal Health, added: “We are very excited about the additional laboratory facilities and the potential for increased capacity. For example, our new Food Technology Laboratory will facilitate the planned expansion of our course provision in the area of food science and technology and will enhance the close collaborations already in place with the food sector in our region.”