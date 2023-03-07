DkIT cook up a storm at Chef Ireland 2023

Hospitality students from Dundlak Intsitute of Technology cooked up a storm when they took part in Chef Ireland 2023 in the RDS recently.

They took part in a range of competitions over three days, as part of CATEX, the hospitality industry’s leading showcase, which gave them the opportunity to showcase their creativity while competing against their peers from other colleges and professional industry chefs.

Volha Paliakevich a first-year student set the standard for the week as she received the Gold medal and ‘Best in Class’ in the Senior Hot Soufflé competition. This was a super achievement for Volha in her first ever culinary competition as she competed against contemporaries and professional chefs from restaurants and hotels across the country.

Also competing for the first time, first year student Ben Mooney, showcased his exceptional culinary skills in capturing Silver and the ‘Best in Class’ in the Junior Chicken Sauté competition. Ben put in a lot of effort in preparation for the contest and was naturally overjoyed with the much deserved second place. He plans to proudly wear his medal in the kitchen of The Clermont who were very supportive of Ben in his preparation.

Third year students Cloe Walsh and Aditya Dhole returned to familiar territory in the RDS as previous medal winners and didn’t disappoint. Cloe followed on from her Knorr Student Chef success last year and won Silver in the Junior Pork Competition competing against students and chefs from the industry. Aditya adds to his medal count with a Silver in the Senior Lamb competition, which was the largest competition of the week with 23 entries. His presentation of Cooley lamb with Spring Vegetables was one of the standout dishes of the contest.

They were assisted by their tutors Rosemarie Leonard, Michael Mc Namara and Alan Mc Cabe as well as receiving input from the wider Hospitality team in DkIT.

If you fancy being one of DKIT’s future culinary or hospitality stars, check out the course details on www.dkit.ie/business-humanities/hospitality-studies Course Code DK753.