DkIT celebrate 2021 achievements amid pandemic

School of Engineering students celebrating at the conferring of awards at DkIT. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Dundalk Institute of Technology have marked the end of 2021 with a celebration of the achievements of staff and students over the last semester.

“DkIT would like to congratulate all their students and staff, who despite the impact and disruption of the pandemic relentlessly pursued success for themselves, each other, our region, and wider community,” said spokeswoman Siobhan Molloy.

“We were delighted to re-open our doors and welcome students and staff back on campus from Monday, September 27 for the first semester of 2021/2022. This year’s student induction days included not only first year students but second year students whose college experience to date has been exclusively online. These second year students may have completed first year but had little knowledge of the campus, or their fellow classmates.”

She added: “Whilst we are living in unprecedented and extremely challenging times particularly for our students, the community in DkIT has been busy achieving and we wish to acknowledge our students and staff triumphs. From on-campus live graduations and Open Days to winning national academic awards and innovation funding, setting new positive gender balance trends to our wholehearted support of local charities.”

Over 1,300 students were conferred at Dundalk Institute of Technology from 27th -29th October 2021 in a return to on-campus Graduation ceremonies.

“One of our Midwifery students Caitlyn Murphy was part of the winning team on the esteemed annual National Midwifery Debate.”

“Our female students set new gender balance trends in traditionally male dominated courses. 60:40 female to male on our BSc (Hons) in Sustainable Agriculture/Agri-Food Production programme.”

“A fantastic four culinary students Peter Garland, Tomas Vesley, Aditya Dhole and Arely Sanchez Alonzo struck Gold at Chef Ireland Competition at CATEX.”

The spokeswoman explained how staff warmly welcomed over 800 potential students and their parents to a live in person Open Day where they showcased their facilities and courses.

“Our colleagues in the section of Midwifery have been awarded a DELTA Award for Disciplinary Excellence in Learning, Teaching and Assessment which is one of only three awards nationally.”

“The students of third year Event Management and staff of DkIT took part in a fund-raising event for the Irish Cancer Society’s Care for your Pair, Breast Cancer awareness event and raised €1,853.”

The DkIT Ladies GAA team also went from success to success and proudly won the Division 4 title.

“Two of our research staff members Dr. Bernadette Brereton and Dr. Kate Johnson were awarded the National Ally Prize for their support to research students in the Institute. These awards are nominated by students.”

DkIT were also awarded the international Athena SWAN Bronze Award by AdvanceHE in recognition of its commitment to advancing gender equality in academia, and in promoting diversity and inclusion for staff and students in higher education.

“The Annual Film Showcase of work from third and fourth year students on the BA (Hons) in Film & Television Production in the Department of Creative Arts, Media & Music took place in the IMC Dundalk, and our Digital Marketing & PR Students made memories for local Alzheimer’s day care facilitates, The Birches.”

In the last few weeks first year BA Event Management students hosted a fund raiser for DKIT Colleague Sonia Hoey (Save Our Sonia) return to Mexico appeal raising €2,157.

“Electrical Apprentice Damien Flynn was victorious in becoming the regional candidate in electrical installation for Worldskills Ireland national competition which will be held in 2022,” said Siobhan.

“Our colleague Dr. Colleta Dalikeni took part in research in conjunction with College Connect exploring access and barriers to higher education with refugees and people seeking asylum.”

A new Connected Health & Wellbeing Cluster was launched, along with the ‘dConnect’ project to stimulate, foster and enhance innovation in Digital Health for creation of enterprises, products and services that address the healthcare needs of society.

Funding was secured with Enterprise Ireland to develop the Credit Technology Gateway at DkIT, and the innovative Blockchain course with Dundalk Chamber, Skillnet and Industry links including the Fintech Corridor was launched.

“We also introduced a Digital Design and Fabrication course in conjunction with Creative Spark FABLAB and Dundalk Chamber Skillnet in 2021 and have secured the partnership for 2022.”

“We unveiled a new programme THRIVE from Regional Development Centre at DkIT in partnership with Enterprise Ireland, AIB and Local Enterprise Offices , and as an Institute we were delighted to announce the extension of its Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Creative Spark, Dundalk’s Centre for Creativity, and Innovation.”

“Our Regional Development Centre secured funding for another five years management and delivery of the New Frontiers Entrepreneur Development Programme to support early-stage knowledge-based enterprises grow and scale in the region,” she added.

.”Together with Louth LGFA we officially launched a new scholarship programme for 2021. The programme is supporting several Louth LGFA minor and senior players who wish to pursue a third level qualification in DkIT. The scholarships are co funded by DkIT and Dundalk Credit Union.”

“As an Institute we advocated on behalf of ‘Speak Out’, the Anonymous Violence and Harassment Reporting Tool for higher education institutions.”

“One or our esteemed staff researchers Dr. Bernadette Brereton was elected chair of the prestigious International Research Council.”

The NetwellCASALA team, at Dundalk Institute of Technology, are currently developing and testing new technologies aimed at supporting people with heart conditions to self-manage their own health and wellbeing, while the Department of Creative Arts, Media and Music launched their “Semester 1 Visiting Guest Series.”

DkIT staff and students also raised €9,000 for local charities through the DkIT Dundalk 10k 2021,