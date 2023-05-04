DkIT business programme picks up another award

The Master of Business Studies (MBS) programme at Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) was among the winners at the Irish Education Awards 2023.

Programme Director, Colin Cooney and module leader, Dr Maeve McArdle, collected the Best International Collaboration Award. This marks the fourth award for this course since 2018, showcasing the programme's continued success and impact.

Launched in 2017, the Education Awards recognise, encourage, and celebrate excellence in the third level education sector on the island of Ireland from both the State and privately funded institutions.

This award recognises the ongoing collaborative activities between DkIT's MBS programme and the Business Masters programmes at Heilbronn University Graduate School in Germany.

hese activities include collaborative teaching delivery and one of the programme's unique offerings is the International Residential Experience, which takes place in Söllerhaus, Austria during the first semester as part of the Business Strategy module. Collaborating with Heilbronn University Graduate School allows DkIT students to gain exposure to international business practices, expanding their horizons and skillsets.

The MBS course offered by DkIT places a strong emphasis on industry engagement, with students work with local, national, and international organisations on live projects. The second-semester module, 'Applied Strategic Management', is entirely based on industry engagement, allowing students to apply their theoretical academic knowledge practically.

The MBS programme also encourages research, with students presenting their research papers at conferences, publishing in peer-reviewed journals, and even writing books. Many graduates have continued their studies at PhD level.

The MBS programme boasts high completion and employment rates, demonstrating its success in preparing students for successful careers in their chosen fields.

The closing date for applications on to the 2023/2024 MBS in Marketing & Entrepreneurship is May 31. Interested candidates can find out more about the programme and apply online here:

https://www.dkit.ie/courses/school-of-business-and-humanities/business-studies/mbs-in-entrepreneurship-and-marketing.html