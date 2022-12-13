Louth

Divers brave chilly temperatures for training

Members of Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Rescue Unit who took part in a training dive in Carlingford Lough on Sunday

Margaret Roddy

A group of divers attached to Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Rescue Unit, braved the chilly waters of Carlingford lough on Sunday morning and successfully completed a 20 minute dive as part of their on-going training.

Temperatures on the surface was 2°, while below water  the temperature was 5°.

While it was bitterly cold, the underwater rescue divers take their diving extremely seriously and are always aware of possible dangers.

Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Rescue Unit train and practice all year round. They work with all emergency agencies throughout the island of Ireland and  on standby should their services be required.

