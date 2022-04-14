Dive into sea of purple in Duleek for 10th annual CF 10k run/walk

The event was held virtually in the past two years, but there is excitement at it being back in reality.

There is great excitement out in Duleek now that the annual Cystic Fibrosis 10K Remembrance Run/Walk is back in action, for real!

Now in its tenth year the event has raised an incredible €198,000 since it started in 2003, and even the 2 Virtual Runs reached a staggering €50,000.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday April 24th at 2pm, with everyone invited to the Village Green where the usual warm-up in the sea of purple starts at 1:30pm.

We are so happy to have continued the momentum, and not missed a year, but there's nothing like being back in person,” says organiser Ann Noone, who lost her 16-year-old daughter Kelley to Cystic Fibrosis.

“We are extremely grateful to all our family, friends, our community of Duleek, the local Athletic Clubs and indeed all the clubs and groups around the country who have continuously supported Cystic Fibrosis Ireland. Of course without the participants there would be no run so we need your help more than ever to make this a very special tenth Run/Walk”.

Registration is open to sign up to this fun day, and it is suitable for all ages and fitness levels.

"It’s more than a run, it’s all about remembering our Cystic Fibrosis loved ones, and we are very passionate about it, as it is so personal,” says Ann. “It’s about celebrating life and love and hope, and it’s a great community event, and we hope we get the biggest crowd yet.”

The family event has helped the heartbroken mum to come to terms with her loss over the years. Despite the debilitating illness, Kelley lived her life to the full, and will never be forgotten.

“Kelley was so full of life and loved drama and dancing, Gaelic and soccer,” says Ann. “Like every other person with CF that I have ever met, she was determined and strong and had such a positive outlook despite the challenges she faced."

Sadly Kelley’s cousin Cathy O’Brien also lost her life to the disease.

"I can’t believe the event has been on for ten years, and we have gone back in time with a retro t-shirt, which people will love,” she says. “We want everyone to enjoy the party atmosphere on the day with music by Drogheda’s own terrific Gaz Reay, and people can feast on the delicious burgers, sandwiches, cakes and goodies all donated by our very generous sponsors”.

Please see the registrations details below.

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/2022-duleek-cystic-fibrosis-10k-remembrance-runwalk-tickets-188512083717

Or Our “Just Giving Page” allows for donations of any amount.

https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/Duleek10k

Find the event on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/duleekcf10