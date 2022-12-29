Louth

Disused Louth cottage and land offers opportunity for those in search of ‘The Good Life’

argus

Margaret Roddy

When it comes to disused cottages, people fall into two categories. There are those who immediately think that it should be abolished and replaced with a brand new house, planning Gods willing, and others who see the opportunity to restore it to its former glory, adding some creature comforts along the way.

Property Partners Laurence Gunne have a disused cottage for sale by private treaty at Ednaquinn, Corcreaghy, Dundalk, which will definitely appeal to the latter.

Located off the Dundalk - Carrickmacross Road and standing on 0.29 Ha. (0.717 acres), they describe the three-roomed cottage as “having charm and character,” and offering much potential.

The fact that it still has a traditional open style kitchen hearth, complete with pothook and crane,will certainly be a big attraction to folllowers of Facebook groups such as Cottageology,  Irish Vernacular Architecture and Irish Cottage and Farm  Building Restoration that offer advice for those taking on restoration projects. 

The sale also includes a parcel of land, separate from the cottage, of approximately 8.13 Ha. (20 acres) in approximately 4 divisions presently in pasture.

This, of course, will be of interest of local farmers looking to increase their holdings as well as those in search of ‘the good life’.

Price on application to the estate agents.

