District News

James Gargan Chairman Ardee Tidy Towns with Cllr Jim Tenanty Chairman Ardee Town Council Catherine Duff Loith Co Council and Elias Mlimbila Park Superntendant Louth Co Council and residents of Sliabh Breagh at the at the National tree day tree planting in Sliabh Ardee

With the excitement building all roads will lead to Haggardstown this coming Sunday when St. Mochtas take on St. Mary’s in this years senior football semi final.

LOUTH

Excitement building

This is the third meeting between these two teams in a short time and both times the Ardee side won with last minutes scores so let’s hope it will be third time lucky for the Louth side. We know the team have left no stone has been left unturned in the preparation for Sunday’s game. We wish the team all the best and hopefully we can report that St. Mochtas will be in the final for the first time in their history.

St. Mochtas under 15 side are joined with St. Brides for the championship and they reached the final of the competition when they defeated Naomh Fionnbarra last Saturday in Darver. The final score probably didn’t do the team justice as they led most of the game by a wide margin but in the final moments Finbars pulled back to leave the final score 3-9 -to 3 -. We congratulate them and wish them well in the final.

Defibrillator moved

The defibrillator that was based at Finnegan’s shop is now installed outside the Community centre. If needed phone 999 or 112 and the ambulance service will give you the code to open the AED box. The same applies for the newly installed defibrillator outside the credit union. Please also remember there is also a defibrillator available in Pairc Mochta.

Collection

There will be a church gate collection next Sunday for Cerebal Palsy. The Parish finance committee are asking if everyone could contribute to the weekly church collection. They would like to thank all who contribute. You can leave your envelope in the basket at Mass with the sacristan or in Finnegan’s shop.

FAUGHART

Faughart Parish

Welcome into our Christian Community Lorcan-Jerard (John) McCabe and Meabh Mary O’ Connell who were baptised recently in the parish.

We pray for the happy repose of John Mc Ardle who died recently. May he rest in peace.

Holy Souls: Envelopes are available in all churches this weekend as we remember our deceased family members for the month of November. Complete your lists together with your donation and return to the Parochial house or the church.

Remembrance Mass: Sunday 7th November at 7.00pm in St. Brigid’s Church, Kilcurry. Light refreshments afterwards in Kilcurry Resource Centre.

Irish dancing

Connolly School of Irish Dancing Jumping classes 5.30pm to 6.30pm on Thursdays in Community Centre.

Unity Yoga

Classes on Saturday mornings at 10am in Community Centre.

KNOCKBRIDGE

Camogie Champions

There were scenes of elation and joy as the Senior camogie team captured the League Cup for the second year in a row beating St Kevins in Darver 2-15 to 0-5. The team battled hard against an unwavering St. Kevin’s side and came out as deserving victors. Captain Grainne Mackin was presented with the cup by the County Board Chairperson Sinead Boyle. Grainne thanked the County Board for their hard work and dedication to ensure that all fixtures went ahead despite the continuing pandemic. She also thanked the team, the Brides committee members and team coaches Eddie Quigley and David Hoey for their commitment and work ethic. Sincere congratulations to the team and mentors and all involved.

Alone

This organisation has a national support line for older people who have concerns or face difficulties relating to Coronavirus. Professional Staff are available to answer queries, give advice or reassurance if necessary. This support line is open 7 days a week from 8.00am to 8.00pm and the number to call is 0818222024.

In need

From time to time families and individuals can find themselves in real need. It may be big or small, short or long term, so if you find yourself in that space why not contact St Vincent de Paul Society on 1800 677 777.

Parish Centre

Anyone wishing to book the Parish Centre for Funerals and other occasions please contact Jean Myers directly at 042 9338670.

Parish News

From Sunday November 7, Mass in Knockbridge on Sunday mornings will be at 11.45am. Mass with a limited congregation continues and remain available on Webcam by log in to churchmedia.tv and scroll till the church appears and click on it. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is on Monday each week from 10.00am to 10.00pm. If you visit the church, please use the disinfectant wipes provided to sanitise the area you used. During the pandemic you are invited to contribute to your parish in the following ways: Leave your contribution to the parochial house or Set up a standing order ( call the parochial their name and number and they will be contacted. In keeping with data protection the house or contribute to the parish online, through the facility to accept card payments both on an adhoc basis or on a fixed automated payment scheduled on ourlaydyqueenofpeace.orf and press on ‘donate to your parish button. Remember in your prayers Anne Dunne, Dunleer, Colette Campbell, Magherafelt, Ann Matthews, Walterstown, Castlebellingham who died recently. Confirmation next year is on Saturday, April 2 at 11.00am and First Communion is on Saturday, May 14 at 11.00am.

St Brides GFC

Lotto continued on Monday of this week October 11, for a jackpot of €20,000. Numbers drawn on Monday of last week October 4, were, 07, 14, 19, 30. No winner and four match 3 Winners got €50 each for Ken Clifford Online; Audrey King c/o Copper Kettle; Roisin, Niamh and Aiveen Mc Kenna c/o G Mc Kenna; Todd Wilson c/o Shop. Tickets on sale (Priced €2, or 3 lines for €5) from MacNamee’s Off Licence, We Cook Chipper, Today’s Local Shop or any Committee Member/Player. For convenience and so as to never miss a lotto draw play Online at www.stbridesgfc.com. The ladies senior team lost the championship quarter final to St Pats 2-11 to 1-7.

KILKERLEY

Halloween Camp 2021

This Camp runs Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, October 26-28 from 10.00am to 1pm and is €30 per child. Kilkerley 1/2 Zip included in price. Places Limited. Express interest via link below and we will email out link on Clubzapp to pay. All Qualified Coaches. For more information contact Shane on 0851418066. https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=hrxFrNSvpUKfwz6H4bd_zkR9pZLPOSZKpj4RbfIZ6vVUQ1RDQ0tERTVFVTU3SFVYTVZVQkw5WFNVSi4u

Dancing

Sunday night dancing returns to the Community Centre on November 7, and continues on the first and third Sunday each month from there onwards.

Recent Deaths

Condolences to the family and relatives of Raymond Monahan, Point Road, Dundalk, who was laid to rest in Kilkerley Cemetery on Monday of this week. Condolences also to the family and relatives of Maureen Bannon, Collon formerly of Belrobin.

School

Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal is accepting applications for admission to Junior Infants in September 2022. www.kilkerlyns.ie/enrolment.html or call 042 93337187 for more information.

Jackpot €9,700

Draw on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 for jackpot of €9,600 had no winner. Numbers drawn were 02, 09, 10, 24.. Five winners of €20 – Vincent Litchfield, Ciara Clarke, Andy McGuill, Shane Lennon, Regina Litchfield. Lotto continues weekly. The jackpot this Tuesday night Octopber 12, is €9,700. Join online via website or Clubzap and you will get the results each Tuesday night by email if you give the club your email address. Entry €2 or three for €5. Lotto envelopes can still be bought from usual promoters. The lotto is an absolute essential fundraiser to assist with running costs of the club, ground maintenance, purchase of equipment, pay insurance, electricity bills etc. A huge thanks to all who have supported the club lotto. Entry is available by signing up for the club lotto on Clubzap by clicking on the link - https://kilkerleyemmets.clubifyapp.com/draws.

Foroige Club

While Lady Birds is already up and running on Friday evenings at 6.00pm followed Brownies at 7.00pm, Kilkerley Foróige club is looking for new leaders to help with a reopening of the club after COVID closure. The Foróige Club has benefited many young people in our parish for years so it is a must that it starts up again. If interested please contact Caroline Deery for more information. carolinedeery77@gmail.com

Emmets GFC

The girls Intermediate team are in the championship final after beating Naomh Fionnbarra 0-13 to 2-4 in the semi- final on Sunday last. Well done to all involved and best wishes in the final and now is the time to get banners and bunting flying all around the parish for the final on Sunday week October 24 against Naomh Martin/Glen Emmets. The semi final of the mens Intermediate Championship against Cooley is this Saturday evening in the Clans at 7.30pm. The Junior 2 B championship is at home to Tones probably on Monday next at 7.30pm. The U 12 team lost away to St Pats. The U15 Boys lost to Finbars 3-10 to 1-3. The U17 team beat Nicks Tones 4-20 to 2-8 and beat Blues 2-13 to 0-8 on Sunday last.. Please download the app from the app store or from our website. http://kilkerleyemmetsgfc.ie/ The U13 Girls play away this Sunday to St Fechins at 10.30am. The U15 Girls beat St Fechins 5-7 to 1-5 and play this Saturday, away to Glen Emmets at 11.00am. The U13 Girls lost against Geraldines and play away to St Fechins this Sunday at 10.30am. The U15 Girls lost away to Tones and are away this Saturday to Glen Emmets at 11.00am. The girls Intermediate team are in the championship final after beating Naomh Fionnbarra 0-13 to 2-4 in the semi- final on Sunday last. Well done to all involved and best wishes in the final. Download the app from the app store or from our website for all information. http://kilkerleyemmetsgfc.ie

Pilgrimages

Marian Pilgrimages are planned for 2021 and 2022 to Lourdes, Medjugorie, Fatima and the Holy Land. For details visit www.marian.ie or call 01 8788159.

Parish News

From Sunday, November 7, Mass in Kilkerly on Sunday mornings will be at 10.45am. Masses continue with numbers limited and are available on Webcam by log in to churchmedia.tv and scroll till the church appears and click on it. If you visit the church, please use the disinfectant wipes provided to sanitise the area you used. During the pandemic you are invited to contribute to your parish in the following ways: Leave your contribution to the parochial house or Set up a standing order (call Knockbridge parochial house). Remember in your prayers Maureen Bannon, Collon, Raymond Monahan, Dundalk, Ann Josephine Doherty, Ravensdale, (nee Kirk, Mountbagnel), Hilda Gartlan, formerly of Belrobin who died in Toronto, Colette Campbell Magherafelt, Kathleen Byrne, Haggardstown,m, Anne Dunne Dunleer, Declan Rice, Dublin Road, Newry, Bridie Connolly, Carrickmacross who died recently. You can now contribute online by a secure Donate Button on the website ourladyqueenofpeace.org- Press ‘Donate to your parish’. Good wishes to all who are hospitalised or in nursing homes or unwell at home presently. Confirmation next year is on Friday, May 6 at 6.00pm and First Communion is on Saturday, May 21 at 11.00am. Session 4 of ALPHA takes place in the Community Centre this Thursday from 7- 9pm.

Sosad

Upcoming fundraising events in aid of Sosad and in memory of David Bourton include a 500km walk on Saturday, November 20, on Kilkerley Emmets Walking Track with other activities for kids. That night there will be a raffle and auction in Callans of Philipstown. The following night November 21, there will be a Texas Holdem poker competition in the Lisdoo Arms.

In Need

From time to time families and individuals can find themselves in real need. It may be big or small, short or long term, so if you find yourself in that space why not contact St Vincent de Paul Society on 1800 677 777.