District News

Anna Keenan and Alison Shaw who were Confirmed by Fr. Gerry Campbell and Fr. Brian MacRaois in Knockbridge. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Mark and Stephen Loughran who was Confirmed by Fr. Gerry Campbell and Fr. Brian MacRaois in Knockbridge pictured with family members Noel and Denise. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Codí McGahon and Seán Lambe who were Confirmed by Fr. Gerry Campbell and Fr. Brian MacRaois in Knockbridge. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Senan Hoey, Oran McNally, Mark Loughran, James Duffy, Brian Fagan and Stephen Loughran who were Confirmed by Fr. Gerry Campbell and Fr. Brian MacRaois in Knockbridge. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Mya Morgan who was Confirmed by Fr. Gerry Campbell and Fr. Brian MacRaois in Knockbridge pictured with her sponsor Kayleigh Morgan. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Parish News

FAUGHART

Holy Hour every Wednesday from 3pm-4pm at Faughart Shrine.

Welcome into Our Christian Community Hugo James Sheekey Savage, Tiernan Joseph Kelly, Leo Seán Coburn and George Oliver Hoey who were baptised recently in the parish.

Please note, a new grave must go along-side the last burial, otherwise continuity breaks down. Your full co-operation would be very much appreciated in this matter.

Please contact the parochial house to book and confirm your masses for this year.

Mass streamed every Sunday from St. Brigid’s Church, Kilcurry at 11am.

Caretaker Kilcurry Community Resource Centre

Vacancies

Inniskeen West Louth Development have a vacancy for a Caretaker in Kilcurry Community Resource Centre.

Duties will include cleaning of all public areas eg: hall, meeting rooms, toilets, hallways and kitchen. General maintenance of the building and outdoor spaces, setting up for functions and meetings when required.

This is a Community Employment programme and eligibility applies. If you think you might be eligible and are interested in this position please contact Cathriona O Rourke 0872055119 / 0429378521 or any Committee member.

There is a vacancy for an Environmental Worker at Urnai Graveyard, Kilcurry. This is a Community Employment programme and eligibility applies. If you think you might be eligible and are interested in this position please contact Councillor John Reilly on 087 815 3765.

KILKERLEY

Emmets GFC

The U16 Girls won the Shield Final 3-8 to 1-4, in Darver against Naomh Martin so well done to team and mentors.

The Intermediate men’s team beat O’Raghaillaighs. 4-18 to 2-11. Scorers: Tadhg Enaney 1-4; Dan McKeown 1-4; Ewan McEnteggart, Conor Quigley 1-2 each; Ciaran Bellew 0-2; Fintan Brady, Brian Brady, Cathal Bellew, Conal McEnaney 0-1 each. They play in the championship first round this Friday, September 10, at 7.30pm in Darver. The U16 boys lost to Roche 2-10 to 1-9 and play at home to Cooley on Monday next at 6.30pm. The U13 Boys had a great win after extra time in the B Championship semi- final 6-12 to 4-13 over Newtown Blues. They play the final this Saturday at noon in Kilkerley against O’Raghallaighs. The U14 Girls lost to Geraldines in thev championship semi-final. The girls junior team lost to Hunterstown 2-13 to 3-8 and play away this Wednesday to O’Ragallaighs Plunkets at 7.00pm and Friday week at home to Geraldines at 7.00pm. Please download the app from the app store or from our website. http://kilkerleyemmetsgfc.ie/

Congratulations to Shane and Linda Lennon on the birth of baby Ada a sister to Grace and Finn.

Meeting

A meeting of the Pastoral Council takes place this evening Tuesday, August 7, at 7.30pm and the Parish Finance Committee meeting on Monday next at 7.30pm both taking place in the Community Centre.

Confirmation

Congratulations to the children confirmed on Friday, August 27, in Kilkerley Church: Matthew Clarke, Nancy Coleman, Adrian Conlon, Sénón Connolly, Alanna Conway, Lana Cunningham, Shane Deery, Oisín Donnelly, Megan Eaton, Dáire Foley, Naoise Harris, Siúin Kirby, Eoin Larkin, Kian Lennon, Ciaran Maguire, Oisin McElroy, Abbie McElroy, Sadhbh McElroy, Kate McEneaney, Aaron McEnteggart, Isibéal McGuinnesss, Luke Mulholland, Anna Mulholland, Eoghan Murphy, Ryan Murtagh, Lucy Ramsbottom, Maedbh Thornton, Cillian Turley.

Text Alert

If you want to receive text messages from Kilkerley Community Alert ‘Text Alert’ then text your full name, address and mobile number to 089 472 5650.

Pilgrimages

Marian are planned for 2021 and 2022 to Lourdes, Medjugorie, Fatima and the Holy Land. For details visit www.marian.ie or call 01 8788159. A pilgrimage to Medjugorie takes place from October 5-12, 2021 with Group Leader Phyllis Mulligan 087 2028492 and Spiritual Director is Fr Gerry Campbell. Cost is €735.

Baptism

Welcome into the Community Fiachra Liam Quigley, Belrobin and Shea Patrick Owen Fegan who were baptised recently in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley.

In Need

From time to time families and individuals can find themselves in real need. It may be big or small, short or long term, so if you find yourself in that space why not contact St Vincent de Paul Society on 1800 677 777.

Parish News

Masses continue with numbers limited to 50 persons and are available on Webcam by log in to churchmedia.tv and scroll till the church appears and click on it. If you visit the church, please use the disinfectant wipes provided to sanitise the area you used. During the pandemic you are invited to contribute to your parish in the following ways: Leave your contribution to the parochial house or Set up a standing order (call Knockbridge parochial house). Remember in your prayers Declan Rice, Dublin Road, Newry, Ann Matthews, Castlebellingham, Margaret Kirby Castletown Geoghegan, Sheila Hamill, Blackrock who died recently. You can now contribute online by a secure Donate Button on the website ourladyqueenofpeace.org- Press ‘Donate to your parish’. Good wishes to all who are hospitalised or in nursing homes or unwell at home presently.

KNOCKBRIDGE

Confirmation

Congratulations to the children who were Confirmed in St Mary’s Church on Sunday last. Libby Bellew, Sean Callan, Sarah Carolan, Louis Conway, Alannah Cumiskey, Carla Drumgoole, Laura Duff, Meadhbh Duffy, Cillian Duffy, James Duffy, Ava Dullaghan, Bryan Fagan, Rose Fagan, Finole Gray, Jemma Harvey, Senan Hoey, Tiernan Jervis Woods, Anna Keenan, Conal Kileen, Eoghan Kirk, Sean Lambe, Aoife Lawless, Mark Loughran, Stephen Loughran, Ceadaoin Mackin, Arianna McArdle, Alex McEneaney, Codi McGahon, Mia McGinn, Oran McNally, Mya Morgan, Oisin Muckian, Conor Murnaghan, Erin Murphy, Cian Norton, Aaron Nugent, Gavin Reid, Liam Reilly, Anna Reynolds, Sarah Rutledge, Alison Shaw, Molly Sherry.

St Brides GFC

st Brides Lotto continued on Monday of this week September 5, for a jackpot of €20,000. Numbers drawn on Monday of last week August 30, were, 0304, 11, 14. No winner. Four match 3 Winners got €50 each: Stephen Rogers Online; Marian Callan c/o Shop; Alex McKeown Hoey c/o Shop; Noel and Lucy Mc Ardle c/o Shop. Tickets on sale (Priced €2, or 3 lines for €5) from MacNamee’s Off Licence, We Cook Chipper, Today’s Local Shop or any Committee Member/Player. For convenience and so as to never miss a lotto draw play Online at www.stbridesgfc.com. The ladies junior team lost 4-10 to 3-6 against O’Raghaillaighs Plunkets and play away to Geraldines this Friday evening at 7.00pm also on Friday week away to Hunterstown at 7.00pm. The ladies senior team play in the championship away to St Kevins on Sunday, September 19, at 11.30am. The U16 Girls had a great win 1-10 t0 2-5 in the championship final on Saturday last in Darver against Naomh Fionnbarra. Congratulations to team and mentors.

Baptism

Welcome into the Community Katie Nitsch-McArdle and Finn Joseph McArdle , who were baptised recently in St Marys Church, Knockbridge.

Alone

This organisation has a national support line for older people who have concerns or face difficulties relating to Coronavirus. Professional Staff are available to answer queries, give advice or reassurance if necessary. This support line is open 7 days a week from 8.00am to 8.00pm and the number to call is 0818222024.

Bus Service

Flexibus Local Link is running a bus service from Knockbridge to Dundalk every Friday. The pick up time for this service is 9.00am and the return time is 12.30pm. For more information on this service or to book a seat ring 1800 303 707.

In need

From time to time families and individuals can find themselves in real need. It may be big or small, short or long term, so if you find yourself in that space why not contact St Vincent de Paul Society on 1800 677 777.

Parish Centre

Anyone wishing to book the Parish Centre for Funerals and other occasions please contact Jean Myers directly at 042 9338670.

Parish News

First Communion is on Saturday, September 18, at 11.00am. Mass with a congregation limited to 50 persons continues and same limited numbers for funerals and weddings. Masses remain available on Webcam by log in to churchmedia.tv and scroll till the church appears and click on it. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is on Monday each week from 10.00am to 10.00pm. If you visit the church, please use the disinfectant wipes provided to sanitise the area you used. During the pandemic you are invited to contribute to your parish in the following ways: Leave your contribution to the parochial house or Set up a standing order ( call the parochial their name and number and they will be contacted. In keeping with data protection the house or contribute to the parish online, through the facility to accept card payments both on an adhoc basis or on a fixed automated payment scheduled on ourlaydyqueenofpeace.orf and press on ‘donate to your parish button. Remember in your prayers Ann Matthews, Walterstown, Castlebellingham, Sheila Hamill, Upper Merches, Dundalk, Vanessa Mackey, Baileborough, Teresa McNamee, Dromintee, Oliver Dullaghan, Corderry, Kathleen Clarke, Carrickmacross who died recently. The Finance Committee meet on Thursday, September 16, at 7.30pm in the Parochial House.

LOUTH

Congratulations

We send congratulations to Nicola Connolly, Tullycahon, Louth who started the new school term as principal of De LA Salle College Dundalk. We wish Nicola all the best in her new role.

Mochta’s girls

There was great joy around the area last Friday evening when St. Mochtas under 16 girls beat the Gaels in the final of the shield. This was a very exciting game and it was a credit to both teams in the way the game was played. There was great excitement when captain Grace Farrell was presented with the trophy. We congratulate both players and selectors on this great win. This Tuesday night St. Mochtas under 14 girls meet St Fechins in the B final and we send them our best wishes and lets hope they can emulate the under 16 girls. We know the selectors have left no stone unturned to take home the trophy. Also we send best wishes to St. Mochtas senior mens team who play their first game in the championship when they meet St. Mary’s in the Geraldines this coming Friday evening.

Condolences

We send our deepest sympathy to Ronnie and Eileen McArdle, Ardpatrick the death of Ronnie’s father Dermot whose death took place on Monday 30th August.

Birthday wishes

We send very special Birthday greetings to former Mullacrew resident Katie Crawley who will celebrate her 101st birthday next Monday. Yes her 101st Birthday. Katie at present is a resident of St. Peters nursing home Castlebellingham.

Congratulations

We also send congratulations to popular local couple Philip and Marion Callan who celebrated their golden wedding anniversary last week. We wish them many more years of good health and happiness.

Added webcam

Louth Parish has being added to the Pastoral area webcam and the first broadcast was the Louth Mass last Sunday.

The Parish committee would like to thank Billy Lawlor who graciously donated his web cam service since the pandemic commenced. The parish are really grateful to Billy.

SHELAGH

Naomh Malachi

Naomh Malachi championship starts on Thursday September 9th against Stabannon Parnells in Clan Na Gael at 19.30. We wish the team and management all the best for the championship!

Naomh Malachi presented the 2019 club awards to the deserving winners. Senior player of year: Stephen Burns, Club person of the year: Ronan Lynch, Underage player of year: Andrew Begley, Special recognition award: Kevin Mc Ardle. Well done to all!

Congratulations

Congratulations to everyone in the parish on receiving their Leaving Cert results.

Special mention to our own senior player Shane McMenamin on receiving 600 points! Well done Shane.

Underage Training

Underage training continues on Thursday evenings. Please contact Fra McArdle for any underage enquiries on 0857316878.

Club Lotto

No winner of the club lotto last week. Match 3 winner was Patrick Gogarty and Johnny Gogarty. Next lotto is on Sunday September 5th at 9pm in the clubrooms Jackpot of €6,700. All tickets sold to be returned by 8.45pm. For anyone wishing to buy a ticket, please contact a committee member.

Membership

2021 membership is due. Membership includes a family membership, adult membership, over 65’s full membership and social membership. For anyone using the walkway, they must have a minimum of a social membership. Please adhere to local rules and regulations on using our walkway – strictly no dogs allowed. For further information, please contact Ruairi Daly on 0879068288 or a member of the committee.

Defibrillator

The defibrillator for the community is in the Naomh Malachi grounds and is located on the wall at the entrance to the pitch.

School

Best wishes to all the kids in the parish who started or returned to Scoil Bhride and Rachael’s Room. We hope you have lots of fun!

Special congratulations to Rachael’s Room on being opened 5 years in Shelagh. We are very lucky to have you in our parish and we wish you continued success for the future.

Chapel

Mass continues in Sacred Heart Chapel on Sunday mornings at 10.30m. Limited to 50 people in the chapel and outdoor sound available for all in the carpark.