Disruption to water supplies throughout County Louth

Irish Water is working in partnership with Louth County Council to carry out various works across Co Louth securing the water supply for customers in several locations. While these works are ongoing customers in the following locations may experience temporary disruption;

Customers in Begrath, Tullyallen and surrounding areas will experience water outages and/or low water pressure, today Friday 27 August, and Monday 30 August between 9:00am and 6:00pm daily due to hydrant replacement works.

Customers in Ardtully More Cooley and surrounding areas will experience water outages and/or low water pressure on Tuesday 31 August and Wednesday 1 September between 9:00am and 6:00pm daily due to essential works.

Speaking about the works, Donal Heaney, Irish Water said, “Irish Water understands the inconvenience caused when works occur and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works to secure water for customers in these areas.”

Irish Water is working at this time with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.