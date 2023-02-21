Louth

Discover the new bus routes planned from Dundalk

argus

Margaret Roddy

Two new bus routes linking Dundalk with Cavan town and Shercock, Co Cavan are planned for later this year under the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan for 2023.

The plan, launched by Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan TD, with the National Transport Authority (NTA), proposes 67 new or enhanced Connecting Ireland bus services.

The routes linking Cavan and Sherock with Dundalk will be particularly welcome for students attending Dundalk Institute of Technology.

Another new route linking Drogheda and Athboy via Duleek and Navan went into operation last month.

Last year, Connecting Ireland delivered 38 new and enhanced bus services across various counties, bringing new bus services to 67 additional towns. In 2022 almost €4m was invested in implementing Connecting Ireland bus services, but this year that figure will double to €8.5m provided by the Department of Transport and NTA.

