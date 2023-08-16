Discover Louth’s past during Heritage Week 2023

There are still lots of events for all the family taking place in Louth as Heritage Week 2023 continues.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Living Heritage’ which is defined as the practices, knowledge and skills that have been passed from one generation to the next, and are still in use today.

NORTH LOUTH

Cooley Community Alert and its Peninsula Marine group are partnering with An Taisce and Clean Coasts to mark World Heritage Week and in particular Water Heritage day on Sunday August 20 in Greenore.

Long service volunteer Peter Larkin will be sharing stories on his time with the coastguard, alongside others discussing water safety, bio diversity and the amazing links between Greenore and the world famous pirate radio ships like Radio Caroline.

Engaging interactive activities will cover topics including tides, marine biodiversity, water quality, marine litter, and people will be encouraged to participate in a short beach clean.

You may be familiar with beach cleans, but why is the litter there, who dropped it? Why has it washed into that beach you know so well and love to walk on? What effect does it have – on us, on the local ecosystem? For a special family-friendly session, Clean Coasts officer Aidan Gray, will guide us through several topics like tides, marine litter identification, pollution and biodiversity.

An Taisce has some fun activities planned for all ages and beach cleaning equipment will be available to help tidy and keep this area at its amazing standards.

Local GAA club Cooley Kickhams will be attending with its members and we would encourage as many people across the area to come along.

The day will start at 9am with a short beach clean by divers before they set off to do a sea search dive at a local wreck off Greenore.

There will be a beach clean by all in community involving local sports clubs, businesses etc at 1pm.

Guest speakers including members of the local coast guard and local historians will talk about the history of Greenore port and its links to famous pirate radio ships such as Radio Caroline.

The findings of the sea search will be submitted to National Biodiversity project.

For information please contact Cooley Community alert on Facebook or 0877068623.

Carlingford Heritage

Learn more about the fascinating history of Carlingford with free town and castle tours led by experienced guides. For times see www.carlingfordheritagecentre.com

For anyone interested in discovering their family history, there’s an evening of local genealogy in Carlingford Heritage Centre on Thursday August 17th at 7.30pm with speakers Dr Annaleigh Margey and local historian Peter McGuigan, Peter has compiled a huge amount of research on Omeath families and there will also be a display of some Carlingford family trees.

In A Window to the Past on Friday at 7.30pm, Brian McDonald from Armagh will read from letters by Michael Haughey, who was born in Armaghbreague in 1820, to his daughter Allie who emigrated to America in 1881. The letters give a snapshot of what life was like in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Louth Lughnasa Festival

The Louth Lughnasa Festival organised by Cooley Connect Well continues with a hill walk on Friday August 18. Led by Derek Walkers, the 9km walk in the Cooley mounains will explore the tradition of Booleying and the area's stone heritage. Departing Mullaghbouy Community Centre 9am.

A Celebration of Living Heritage takes place Mullaghbuoy Hall from 10.30am to 5pm on Saturday August 19, with demonstrations of traditional skills including bread and butter making, basket weaving. as well as recollections, exhibitions, music and dance.

There will be a presentation on Stone Heritage of the Cooley Mountains Survey Project, which was funded by the Heritage Council at 2pm, followed by the screening of a film, The Mountains Of Cooley, Stone Heritage Placenames and Old Mountain Roads at 3pm. Seamus Murphy will give a talk entitled ‘Baskets of Hope’ on the tradition of women carrying goods.

The day will end with a ceili, with music by the Temple House Duo Ceili Band and sets called by Padraig McEneaney, and supper in Mullaghbuoy Hall. On Saturday August 19, walkers can explore the heritage of the Ravensdale mountains at Lisnachiggle, from the Bronze age to Booleying in a 5km at 11am.

The tradition of story telling and craic of house ceiling will be recalled when Seeamus Murphy visits Glenmore that evening at 7pm for a free family-friendly event. The Lughnasa festival will close on Sunday August 20 with Stephanie O’Hanlon leading a remembrance of harvest and circle dancing in Ravensdale Hall at 2.30pm. For more information and booking email: cooleyconnectwellbeing@gmail.com phone: 0833924117.

DUNDALK

HERITAGE SONGS AND POEMS

A novel event takes place in the County Library in Dundalk on Friday August 18 at 11am when the resident Poetry Reading Group states a concert of heritage, songs, poetry and music..Those taking part are; Irene Barr, Ben Moroney, Mary Reilly, Paddy Bermingham, Noel Sharkey and Pat McKenna. Free admission.

OLD DUNDALK SOCIETY WALK

The Old Dundalk Society’s contribution to Heritage Week this year will be the continuation of their journey along the Rampart River Way. Members and Friends of the will deliver presentations on Presbyterian School/Church, Thomas Williamson’s former residence, Cardinal Conway’s former residence and Malcom Brown & Co Distillery.

There will also be a presentation from their guest speaker, Peter McKevitt who will outline the history of the famous Dundalk Dog Track which was located on the ‘Rampart River Way’. The walk takes place on Wednesday August 16 at 6.30pm from outside Presbyterian Church, Jocelyn Street Dundalk.

SEEK WALKING TOUR

Discover the stories behind Dundalk’s amazing murals with the SEEK walking tour on Sunday August 20 at 3pm.. The 90 minute tour explains the background to the murals that tell Dundalk’s history and the techniques used by the artists.

GAOL TOURS

Discover the history of Dundalk’s Gaol with afternoon tours tours in the Oriel Centre on Friday August 18 and also Saturday August 19. There will also be a historical tour and talk incorporated into the Seisuin summer performance on Thursday August 17. Booking for tour only at History@orielcentre.ie and for show and talk/tour at Events@orielcentre.ie