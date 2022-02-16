Discover Carlingford’s haunted side with a Ghost Bus tour

By daylight Carlingford is the most picturesque pretty town that one can imagine, with tourists walking its narrow streets lined with brightly colourful shops and houses. When the sun goes down, those narrow alleyways and ancient stone buildings take on a different character and it’s not hard to imagine ghosts and ghouls slipping between the ruins.

Now the Carlingford Ghost Bus is tapping into the dark side of the coastal town which clings to the shore of Carlingford Lough beneath the shadows of Sliabh Foy and is inviting passengers to explore its ghostly secrets.

Dublin-native Edel O’Regan is the brains behind this latest addition to Carlingford’s attractions.

"I arrived in Carlingford twelve yeas ago and worked in the Advanture Centre,” she says. “I lived here for three years and just fell in love with Carlingford and the Cooley peninsula. I’ve got a big group of friends here, including Clodagh McKevitt from Anam Tours.”

Edel now spends as much time as possible in Carlingford and hopes to be able to move here full-time.

"I have been in the tour industry for the past 6 years, I am a Failte Ireland national tour guide and I got my coach license when I was 27! It was then I began my journey as a national coach driver guide.

She started her own tour company Ériu Tours in November 2019, offering off the beaten path tours of Ireland for individuals and groups, with a focus on adventure, travel and lifestyle.

I managed to get some passengers onboard for tours over the past two years which was wonderful," she says. I had the pleasure of working with UCD study abroad programme, providing their overseas students with tours in Ireland."

The idea for the Carlingford Ghost Bus was inspired by a chat she had with a friend who runs the very popular Gravedigger Ghost Bus Tours in Dublin and together they came up with the idea of doing something similar in Carlingford.

He had a spare bus, a 26-seater former shuttle bus which has been transformed into the Carlingford Ghost Bus an the two are now business partners in the venture.

A key to the success of the tour was devising the route and the ghost stories which are told by ‘Theobald Fitzwilliam’ who meets the passengers on the steps of King John’s Castle before setting off on the bus.

“I really wanted to draw people out of the town and bring them into the peninsula .”

Edel says that the windows of the bus have been blacked out so that passengers don’t know where they are going, adding to the sense of mystery.

Next thing that the tour needed was a guide, in this case the actor who plays ‘Theobald Fitzwilliam’ and as luck would have it, Conor Honan, whose parents live in Whitestown has taken on the role.

Conor, who co-founded Upstart Theatre and Quintessence Theatre, has not only embraced the task of welcoming passengers on the tour but has created the script which brings the ghostly stories to life.

During the two-hour tour, passengers learn about the Lord Blayney Ghost Ship which sailed from Warrenpoint in 1833 and sank off the Welsh coast. However, ghostly sightings of the ship are said to have preceded several tragedies in the Carlingford Lough. Then there’s the White Knight who made the mistake of falling in love with the daughter of Castle owner Hugh de Lacey, as well as the Headless Ghost of Taaffe’s Castle, the pirate Henrietta Travescant, not to mention the ‘girl in the red dress’ and the ‘clergyman in a high collar’ in Ireland’s most haunted building.

There are stops along the route, including the opportunity to calm the nerves in Lily Finnegans, before returning to Carlingford.

Edel says that the feedback from a couple of trial tours has been very successful and the Carlingford Ghost Bus will be officially launched on the weekend of March 4th and 5th.

“The tours will run on Friday and Saturday nights at 7pm and 9pm. They are suitable for groups of friends, families with children over twelve, or community groups. The bus can also be booked for private groups.”

For further information or to book a seat on the Ghost Bus, check out www.carlingfordghostbus.ie