Discouraging long-term leases a ‘dangerous practice’

Councillors have been warned they shouldn’t ‘dissuade’ prospective tenants from accepting a long term leased property.

The December meeting heard from one council official who described it as a “dangerous practice.”

Cllr Joanna Byrne criticised aspects of the Services Plan, which includes housing, that had been presented to the council.

She described ‘long term leasing’ as ‘the next housing crisis in the making in twenty years time,” adding ‘the long term car crash results of which remain to be seen.”

Director of Services Paddy Donnelly said that in terms of long term leasing, he said it was one of the methods the local authority use to deliver housing.

He said they had been given reports from three applicants on their Choice Based Letting (CBL) list that elected members has been telling them not to accept long term lease housing.

"I would suggest that this is a dangerous practice,” said Mr. Donnelly.

He told the meeting the leased properties are 25 year leases, and they are for people who are on the social housing list.

"We would encourage tenants, if they are offered a long term lease property, to accept it.”

He said that after the 25 years the local authority would have the first choice to purchase, and the tenants lease could be renewed.

"I certainly encourage councillors who might be contacted by prospective tenants being offered long term leases, that they would encourage them to accept it because they are a sustainable tenancy., so I wouldn’t like them to dissuade anyone from accepting a leased property.”