Disappointment ‘small number of residents’ caused Drogheda Driving Test Centre closure

Drogheda Town FC, which hosted the temporary Driving Test Centre for Drogheda, has expressed disappointment and shock at the RSA’s decision to close the centre immediately, saying they are surprised at complaints ‘by a small handful of local residents’.

"It was a shock to realise that this small group of complaining residents were representing “the residents of Marian Park,” said a spokesperson for the club. "We wonder how many residents of Marian Park realise that this small cohort have spoken on their behalf and whose actions have resulted in the RSA decision to close the Marian Park Test Centre”.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has laid the blame squarely at the door of the residents for their decision to close, leaving over 2,000 drivers having to find a test date elsewhere.

"Residents from the Marian Park estate were unhappy with the opening of the temporary centre at Drogheda Town Football Club,£ they said. “The RSA received representations expressing concerns about the centre from both local representatives and the local residents themselves. The RSA advised local representatives and residents of Marian Park that we would not be continuing to conduct driving tests from our interim Driving Test Centre at Drogheda Town Football Club, once the current lease was up in February 2023.

“Given the difficulty in identifying either a temporary or more permanent site for a driving test centre in the town, the RSA engaged with concerned residents of Marian Park to explore the potential of extending the lease at the Drogheda Town Football Club for a further 18-month period, while we continued to look for an alternative location”

However following a meeting with the concerned residents last week, they were unhappy that vehicles were being parked for long periods of time outside residents' homes and littering. The residents responded in recent days, saying that (RSA) proposals did not address their concerns and that they were opposed to any extension.

"While we sought a centre in Drogheda to meet the demand locally, we must ensure that a centre does not in itself create unnecessary disruption for communities. That is why, on balance, we have decided not to extend the lease at the current temporary centre while we continue our search for a medium to long-term solution,” continued the RSA.

“While I can understand your frustration at not being notified of this decision sooner, I want to say that, while there was any possibility of securing the support for an extension of the lease in Drogheda Town Football Club, we wanted to exhaust all those avenues before a decision was taken”.

.A number of potential new sites for the centre have been rejected by the RSA in recent years as they were ‘all were deemed unsuitable for various reasons including, congestion, lack of parking, significant planning issues and health and safety issues”.

However the say they are still committed to finding a suitable site.

“We welcome support from local businesses, authorities, political representatives and stakeholders to find such a site, as we are committed to providing a service in Drogheda,” said the RSA.

"While a potential site has been identified it will need to go through the planning process and require a substantial financial investment. Therefore, this location will be a medium to long-term solution only if the necessary planning and financial hurdles can be cleared”.

Meanwhile Drogheda Town football said they are disappointed for all those waiting a test locally. .

" As to why the Minister of State for Transport, local representatives and the RSA gave so much attention to a few complaining residents without seeking out the extent of support for the complaint is baffling to us,£ they said. “We are acutely aware that we are merely collateral damage, as are the many Provisional licence holders who are unable to test in Drogheda.”