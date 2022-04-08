Louth

Disappointment as Council refuses Pride crossing at Market Square

The rainbow crossing in Arklow Expand

Margaret Roddy

Councillors have voiced their disappointment that a motion by Dundalk Municipal District chairperson Cllr Maria Doyle calling for Louth County Council to paint a rainbow crossing at the Market Square in July in honour of Dundalk Pride.

She expressed her dissatisfaction  at the written replay from Director of Services Catherine Duff stating that “the Council will not be providing the markings as requested as all crossing are installed utilising solely the standards set out in the Road Traffic (Signs) Regulations.”

