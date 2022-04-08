Disappointment as Council refuses Pride crossing at Market Square

Councillors have voiced their disappointment that a motion by Dundalk Municipal District chairperson Cllr Maria Doyle calling for Louth County Council to paint a rainbow crossing at the Market Square in July in honour of Dundalk Pride.

She expressed her dissatisfaction at the written replay from Director of Services Catherine Duff stating that “the Council will not be providing the markings as requested as all crossing are installed utilising solely the standards set out in the Road Traffic (Signs) Regulations.”

Cllr Doyle complained that the response was “very short” and lacked detail, with no reason given, even though councillors put a lot of effort into researching motions.

She didn’t know why other local authorities were able to do this, noting that Arklow had put in the first permanent rainbow crossing in December.

"Where there’s a will there’s a way” she remarked, saying that the response showed that there was no will.

"We get the door shut in our faces.”

She understood that when a similar motion had been tabled by Cllr Joanna Byrne in Drogheda, she had been told it was going to be put on a road that was not in the main area of town.

"I would love to see this in the Market Square,” she continued, noting that one of the first things she did when taking on the role of chairperson was to raise the Pride Flag on the Town Hall She had also been delighted to be able to present a civic award to Bernadine Quinn of Dundalk Outcomers.

‘Please try to find a will and a way,” she urged the officials, adding that she was looking forward to seeing a rainbow somewhere in Dundalk.

Meeting Administrator Grainne Tuomey said that it had been agreed that the crossing in Drogheda would not be on a public road.

Cllr Edel Coffey agreed that it was a case “of where there’s a will there’s a way”.

She pointed out that in Arkow the pride colours were on either side of a pedestrian crossing and that there might be a way of working round the situation.

She too felt that responses were often too brief, giving the amount of effort councillors put into motions. There had to be mutual respect between councillors and officials and when they get one-liner replies, they were not getting respect.

Cllr Doyle said they needed to find a solution to the issue and she suggested it be brought to the attention of the Director of Service.

Cllr Edel Corrigan voiced her “absolute disappointment” at the lack of engagement on the issue.

“The LGBTQ+ community is a massive part of our community,” she said, recalling that Louth County Council were one of the councils to support the Marriage Equality referendum and one of the first the fly the Pride flag on public buildings.

Cllr Doyle said she would be embarrassed to have to go back to Outcomers with the one-line response they had received.

"Outcomers have done fantastic work,” said Cllr Corrigan.