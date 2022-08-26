Disabled people are often ‘underestimated by society’ say Louth based Irish Wheelchair Association

Disabled people are often ‘underestimated by society’ according to the Irish Wheelchair Association..

Sara McKeown, service coordinator with the Louth branch, gave advice on helping a disabled relative or loved one plan a future.

“As a parent or a sibling, sometimes it is hard to find the balance between encouragement and pressure when we are trying to get our loved ones to think about the future and where they will live as they get older. While working in Irish Wheelchair Association in county Louth, supporting families across the area; everyday, I am meeting disabled people who are being underestimated by society and also left behind by the national housing crisis. Many don’t know where to go or how to start looking for their own home. But help is out there.”

She added, “I often meet parents who are so hopeful and enthusiastic about their son or daughter’s potential but the struggle for an independent life can seem out of reach for so many. Many people, not just parents, would like to support their child, sibling or friend to live independently and have their own home but don’t know where to start.”

“The reality is that housing is a critical issue for a person with a disability. In my work across Louth I regularly meet people who are living in homes that are unsuitable and sometimes even dangerous for their condition. I meet people who cannot figure out where they will live when their parents get older. And I meet parents who are struggling to care for their adult children and are worried about the future.”

“We know that in Ireland there is a housing shortage. But for a wheelchair user there is a housing absence, a complete lack of any wheelchair liveable housing anywhere. This is why social housing is so vital for people with disabilities, because there are no private rental options there for them at the moment.”

She added that while local authorities are focusing heavily on building social housing, “they are not yet delivering wheelchair liveable housing at the rates that our community needs.”

In 2021 Irish Wheelchair Association was part of a campaign to have ‘wheelchair liveable’ needs included as an option on social housing application forms. Before 2021 it had not even been possible for a disabled person to include their disability requirements in their local authority housing application.

"This is how far behind we were on accessible social housing in Ireland.”

She added: “The good news is that now in 2022 all local authorities have new application forms with options to include and register accessibility needs. So there has never been a better time to encourage your loved one to think about their future, the life they want to lead and where they want to live as they get older.”

She suggested five steps to get started to support your loved one begin their journey: Get the application form you need, Get the medical form and ask for help, cover all your need, and return application forms.”

Sara added: “Recently I heard Yvonne, a member of Irish Wheelchair Association saying “I actually never thought that it would be possible for me to live independently because I didn’t have the confidence and courage in myself… Look once you get into your home you get to actually have fun. And it’s only then that you actually relax and just realise... you kinda wonder why you waited so long to do something like this. So yeah definitely go for it.”

For information about Irish Wheelchair Association’s Think Ahead, Think Housing campaign log onto www.iwa.ie/thinkhousing