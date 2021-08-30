Louth

Disabled parking

Louth

Following complaints by local residents about the removal of the disabled parking bay from Newry Street, Carlingford, Louth County Council have indicated that they intend re-locating the bay to around the corner, at the side of Taaffe’s Castle.

