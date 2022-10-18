Disabled Dundalk man forced to cancel flight to UK as Bus Eireann 100x service couldn’t accommodate him

A Dundalk disability rights activist has hit out at the lack of accessibility for wheelchair users on the 100x Bus Eireann service to Dublin airport.

John Morgan highlighted the ‘deplorable’ public transport options for people with disabilities, revealing that he had to cancel a flight to the UK after Bus Eireann informed him he couldn’t be accommodated on the airport service.

"I contacted Bus Eireann two weeks in advance to make sure I could arrange it, but they came back to me to say there wasn’t any accessibility, so I had to cancel the flight as the cost of a taxi, if I could even get one, would have been up to €150.”

Having campaigned for disability rights for many years he spoke of the “huge sense of isolation” many wheelchair users face due to difficulties in accessing taxi and bus services.

“It’s not a nice feeling, and it leaves you feeling very isolated. These are not privileges people with disabilities are looking for, but a right.”

"We are an ageing population, and access to public transport is just as important for the elderly as it is for disabled people.”

He highlighted the lack of taxi services in Dundalk for wheelchair users.

"As of a few weeks ago, there are no wheelchair accessible taxis if you need to book one. There was one driver who had been available during the day, but he has since retired.”

He added that many taxi firms do have wheelchair accessible vehicles, but are under contract with agencies such as the HSE and the Department of Education.

John is entirely reliant on his motorised mobilised scooter to get around, and requires a wheelchair accessible vehicle if he needs to book a taxi.

"The situation was already bad enough, as there haven't been any taxis available in the evenings for a long time. I’m not able to go anywhere after 6pm, as there just isn’t any transport available.”

"To avail of a taxi, it shouldn’t be a privilege, it should be a right for disabled people and the elderly who need it, just as it is for everyone else. It makes you feel like a second class citizen.”

"It should be possible for vehicles to be easily adapted for wheelchair use when it’s needed. Taxi drivers should also have to do the one day course with the Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) in the same way as the SAFE pass course is there for those working in the construction industry.”

He explained that he contacted the taxi regulator to highlight the situation, and was told that it would “take a change in legislation” to improve the situation.

John adds that he is aware it is similar situation for many others living locally who don’t have access to transport.

The lack of access to taxi services locally was also raised in the Dáil by Dundalk TD Peter Fitzpatrick, who said: “Are our disabled constituents to stay at home? Transport solutions and mobility supports for those with a disability must be targeted immediately.”

Bus Eireann were contacted for a comment in relation to the experience of John Morgan but failed to provide a comment by the time of going to publication.