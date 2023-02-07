DIFE showcases new and exciting courses during two Open Days

Drogheda Institute of further Education Open Days on January 26th and 27th were a great success, with a wealth of potential students onto the campus over the two days.

Teacher Joan Kennedy describes two days last week full of excitement, wonder, education and exploration.

“We hosted schools from the surrounding catchment area and beyond and invited the students to tour our facility and visit areas of interest. Many of our current students volunteered to be guides and the student led tours were a great success. Potential students were welcomed by all course coordinators to the associated course rooms. They were invited to chat to teachers and experience first-hand what it would be like to embark on each course. The atmosphere on campus on the day was Electric.

Helena Mullins and LMFM radio were on site for the morning and did a series of interviews with three current students, and our Principal David McDonnell.

Mr. McDonnell spoke about why Further Education is a fantastic option for students who intend to progress in their education and how it provides students with alternative pathways to third level. Students spoke about why they chose a PLC course, their experience in DIFE and their plans for the future education and employment.

Drogheda Institute is the largest Further Education and Training (FET) provider in the Northeast Region, providing a wide range of PLC & Pre-University courses to school leavers and adults returning to education. The college has established itself as one of the leading FE colleges in the country providing pathways to both higher education and employment. The college has been awarded Best Further Education Provider in Ireland in 2020 and 2021 by The Education Awards. DIFE offers a diverse range of full-time courses with over 60 courses available at Level 5 and Level 6 on the National Framework of Qualifications across the following departments: Art, Design & Technology, Business Humanities & IT, Sports, Leisure & Tourism, Applied Science and Community & HealthCare

DIFE’s experienced teachers, unrivalled range of educational courses, diverse student population and state of the art campus makes the college an unparalleled environment for students to progress their education and take the next step to their future careers. An increasing number of students are choosing to study a one-year full time course in DIFE to enable them to upskill, gain relevant industry qualifications, work on obtaining progression scholarships, progress to further and higher education or as a pathway to direct employment.

All DIFE courses have excellent pathways to both Higher Education and/or employment. DIFE graduates can progress to Higher Education with places reserved for FET learners in Universities and Institutes of Technology in Ireland, UK and in Europe. Many courses are also employment focused for those looking to gain industry recognised qualifications in a short course and progress directly to employment (childcare, healthcare, beauty therapy, hairdressing, pharmacy, animal care, dental nursing, health and fitness sectors etc).

DIFE is delighted to announce several new PLC programmes on offer for 2023/24. Each programme will include a mandatory work placement within industry with learners gaining on the job skills in addition to their academic studies. All new courses having excellent progression links to employment and/or related degrees in Universities/IT's here in Ireland, UK & Europe.

o Opticians Assistant (Ophthalmic Care)

o Software Development & Cloud Computing

o Holistic Studies with Yoga Teaching

o Architectural Technology & Design

o Furniture Design & Joinery

o Computer Frontline Technician & Cyber Security

o Pre-University Environmental Studies

o Ecology, Biodiversity & Horticulture

o Food Science, Brewing Techniques & Nutrition

o Hospitality & Event Management

o Music Production & DJ Techniques

o Dental Nursing

For further information and to apply for any of our 60+ courses, please visit the college website: www.dife.ie.”