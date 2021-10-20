DIFE commence data centre technican programme in January

Joanne Reynolds and Mark Finlay of AWS with Martin O’Brien and Davy McDonnell of DIFE launching the course in Drogheda.

At the luanch in DIFE were Sadie Ward McDermott (LMETB), Martin O’Brien (LMETB), Sen. Erin McGreehan, Mark Finlay (Head of public sector with AWS), Fergus O’Dowd TD, Joanne Reynolds (Community Engagement Manager AWS), Davy McDonnell (DIFE) and Wayne Harding (LMETB).

DIFE will develop a new Data Centre Technician programme and a bursary initiative in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), starting in January 2022.

This new programme is being developed in collaboration with AWS and will include a bursary programme that will allow successful applicants to complete the programme free of fees.

The Data Centre Technician programme is designed to prepare graduates for employment in data centres or companies that support data centre functions such as a technician. The programme contains dual certification with successful graduates gaining a number of specialist Quality and Qualifications Ireland component awards and also completing the industry standard Cisco Certified Networks Associate award.

The programme will train learners in the latest data centre technologies including: maintaining the hardware infrastructure of cloud computing servers, performing diagnostics, and troubleshooting problems, while also working in teams to resolve hardware and networking systems issues.

The programme consists of part time study over three evenings per week and biweekly workshops on a Saturday ensuring that the programme is accessible for all interested applicants. The programme will run from January to August 2022.

Learners will have an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the experiential learning elements of the programme, with course participants given the opportunity to apply for a 14-week paid placement in an AWS data centre in Ireland region (scheduled to commence in May 2022). The programme will provide a solid grounding for individuals interested in applying for Data Centre Technician roles in AWS data centres in Ireland.

“The collaboration between DIFE and AWS is a fantastic development and the Data Centre Technician programme will provide a springboard for local people to advance on an exciting career path in this emerging sector,” said Davy Mc Donnell, principal of Drogheda Institute of Further Education. “The commitment from AWS, a global leader in cloud computing, to support a training programme in Drogheda is greatly welcomed and will provide students in the Drogheda community with a unique opportunity to develop the relevant skills to secure in-demand jobs in the region.”

Mark Finlay, Head of Public Sector for Republic of Ireland at AWS said: “We are delighted to collaborate with DIFE and support the development of this new Data Centre Technician Programme, which will help individuals from the local community and surrounding areas to jump-start a career in technology. We remain deeply committed to the communities in which we operate, and this is another example of our continued investment in Ireland.”

AWS opened its first infrastructure region in Ireland in 2007. Since this time, AWS has continued to invest in Ireland and its investments today support over 8,700 jobs directly and indirectly and generate growth in economic output of €1.45 billion a year. In 2020, AWS announced Drogheda as its newest investment location.

Applications are now opened for the programme with course interviews scheduled for late November. For further information on the programme and to apply for the January 2022 intake see: www.dife.ie