Diesel laundering waste costs Louth County Council over €80,000 so far this year

The bill for cleaning up after IBCs of sludge from illegal diesel laundering were dumped in Louth has topped €300,000 already this year

Louth County Council has spent €82,374.54 so far this year in cleaning up the toxic waste from diesel laundering.

To date, the local authority has had to have 66 Integrated Bulk Container’s (IBCs) removed from various locations within the county.

Last month, it spent f €53,667 on removing 43 IBCs including a major incident which saw 36 IBCs dumped at Major’s Hollow in north Louth on the weekend of June 23.

Diesel laundering involves the removal of the dyes added to marked mineral oil (agricultural ‘green’ or ‘red’ diesel), which is sold at a lower rate of tax.

The left over residue is highly toxic and poses a threat to human health and to the environment.

The Council has to engage specialist contractors to remove the sludge, with the tax-payer ultimately picking up the bill.