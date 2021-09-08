Did you buy your EuroMillions ticket in Dundalk? Louth player just one number away from scooping last night’s €26,572,332 jackpot

Residents in the Lisdoo area of Dundalk are being urged to check their EuroMillions tickets carefully today after one lucky player matched five numbers and one lucky star in last night’s draw to win €166,559. The Louth player was just one lucky star number away from scooping the €26,572,332 on offer in the Tuesday night draw.

The winning ticket was purchased last Sunday, September 5 in The Ranch Shop & Deli in Lisdoo, Dundalk.

The winning numbers for last night’s (7th September) EuroMillions draw were: 07, 19, 35, 42, 43 and the lucky stars were 07, 09.

Denise Murphy, owner of The Ranch Shop & Deli, was delighted to hear that one of her customers had a big win in last night’s draw: “It’s been a busy morning already with a lot of our customers eager to check their tickets after news broke this morning. We call ourselves the Lucky Lotto Hotspot after we sold a Lotto jackpot ticket in 2016 worth over €5.8 million so there’s plenty of buzz around the place now following last night’s win. We’ve even heard a few customers saying that they meant to pop in yesterday to buy a ticket for last night’s draw. Our shop gets a lot of passing trade as well as local customers from nearby so hopefully the lucky winner realises they have the winning ticket soon – we wish them the very best of luck with it!”

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place. They should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

While last night’s massive €26,572,332 jackpot was won by a EuroMillions player in Spain, over 41,000 players in Ireland won prizes across the EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus games. Friday night’s EuroMillions jackpot will now be set at €17 million.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.