DGS students get funding for a sensory room

Students from Dundalk Grammar School who have received funding to set up a sensory room in the school

Students from Dundalk Grammar School have been awarded €460 in funding recently for their social innovation project to set up a sensory room in the school.

The teenagers, who are taking part in Young Social Innovators (YSI), pitched their idea to a Dragons’ Den Panel including representatives from The Community Foundation for Ireland, Virgin Media, and Young Social Innovators for access to a Social Impact Fund dedicated to advancing teenagers’ ideas for social good.

The project entitled Silver Linings aims to support neurodivergent students in the school as well as anyone whose mental health may be suffering due to the hectic schedule of their day.

They are designing room at the school and piloting mental health breaks where a class on the timetable is replaced with sport or a coffee break giving students the opportunity to take some time out for themselves.

They will use the funding to furnish the sensory room with second-hand furniture, to keep the project as sustainable as possible.

Nationally almost €10,000 was granted to 18 YSI teams through the Social Impact Fund that is supported by The Community Foundation for Ireland.

The students who have received funding are developing innovative ideas around a wide range of issues including biodiversity, plastic reduction, ocean pollution, inclusion, social media and online safety, racism, and more.

Some 7,000 students throughout Ireland are currently involved in similar projects with Young Social Innovators in 2022