Developers hoping to transform old Ardee monastery into boutique hotel and restaurant

There are plans for a new hotel and restaurant in a former monastery in Ardee.

Estrala Hall Holdings Ltd has applied to Louth County Council for permission for the development at De La Salle House, Moorehall, Townparks, a Protected Structure LHS017-031.

A change of use is being sought from a monastery to a boutique hotel and restaurant; internal alterations and restoration of the existing building; erection of a part two storey, part storey and a half extension to the side and rear; creation of a glazed courtyard between the house and outbuilding; formation of a new car park and adjustment of site boundaries to allow for vehicular circulation and all associated site works, including connections to public foul drainage system.

Changes to bank shopfront

Meanwhile, Permanent TSB PLC is seeking permission for shopfront alterations to Ulster Bank, Irish Street, Cappocksgreen Ardee, a Protected Structure Ref. No. 13823051.

The proposed work consists fitting of new branded signage (after removal of existing signage/or over existing signage) onto existing shopfront, replacement of existing ATM with new ATM (location retained). 2 internally located digital marketing LED screens, to be viewed externally through the existing glazing; minor internal alterations to existing front banking hall to consist of new internal SSBM/ATMs within a new room.

Housing development at Market Lane

MRM Structural Ltd has applied for permission for the demolition of 3 habitable dwellings/2 with ground floor shop units and existing out buildings, demolition of existing boundary walls to Market House Lane, alteration to existing road entrance to Market House Lane and the construction of 2 retail units and 28 housing units comprising a mix of apartments, terraced dwellings.

These include: (i) Block A: 8 apartment units (House Type E,F,G,H,I), comprising of 2 one-bed apartments over 2 ground floor retail spaces, 4 two-bedroom duplex apartments and 2 three-bedroom duplex apartments with own door access; (ii) Block B: 10 terraced houses comprising 5 two-bedroom and 5 three-bedroom houses (House Type A,B); (iii) Block C: 4 terraced houses comprising 1 two-bedroom and 3 three-bedroom houses (House Type A,B); (iv) Block D: 3 terraced houses, comprising of 2 three-bedroom and 1 four-bedroom houses (House Type D,J); (v) Block E: 3 terraced houses, comprising of 3 four-bedroom houses (House Type C).

The proposed development will also include the provision of surface car parking (28 spaces including 2 accessible), bicycle parking (44 spaces), bin stores, private open space, public open space, foul and surface water drainage, street lighting, boundary treatments and all ancillary site development works necessary to facilitate the development, on a site located within an ACA, at Market Street and Market House Lane, Ardee.