Developers asked to buy into Westgate Vision

THOSE behind the Westgate Vision for Drogheda have been boosted by the strong engagement by the public in relation to the project.

As part of a webinar recently, various elements were debated, not least the ongoing poor condition of the likes of Narrow West Street, but the overwhelming view is that the town’s history and potential must be the main focus of any development.

And business owners in the area will be asked to work in conjunction with the council on the project after it was asked by one participant if the council will come down hard on those owners who refuse to be part of the vision.

Aoife Lawlor from Louth CC said that options were there in respect of such action, but the council were very keen that business owners would work hand in hand with them.

While no major funding support for developers was envisaged as part of the vision, there were grants available for works.

As part of their early work on the project, consultants, Turleys, said that 709 responses had been received to a survey, asking the public for their views on how the area, taking in Georges Street, Dominic Street, Fair St and Fr Connolly Way, as well as the Boyne, should develop.

However, only 2% of those that own businesses in the area responded.

The top priority is making better use of the Old Abbey as a tourist attraction, along with the town wall and the Boyne and the likes of a daily market and open air performance district were seen as key elements.

People also wanted to see more seating areas overlooking the Boyne.

Various ideas have been suggested, including a boardwalk plam by the Boyne.

Ms Lawlor added that the council hoped that the plan would stimulate the owners of buildings to do works as they want the area to be a draw for the people of Drogheda.

Ultimately the project is one part of major plans for the town with a public park to be developed at the top of Peter Street and and works at Laurence’s Gate also in the pipeline.

The design team will now consider all the options on the table and comeback with a preferred one which will then be presented to the public.

After that, the council will apply for funding to see it come to reality.