Developers announce sale of one-third of Dundalk North Business Park

The developers of Dundalk North Business Park have revealed that one-third of the park has been sold.

Local agent PJ Roddy of Property Partners Laurence Gunne with CBRE have announced on behalf of the McWilliams Group, the successful sale of a c. 27 acre portion of the Armagh Road site.

PJ Roddy said he was delighted to negotiate the sale noting that it represents one of Dundalk’s major land transactions of its type in recent times.

The park is already serviced by roads, footpaths, cycle lanes and landscaping offering a pleasant and well finished working environment.

It boasts a dedicated entrance off the Armagh Road, just 2 kms from Dundalk town centre. With approximately 54 acres now remaining and available in a multiplicity of sizes, the lands offer flexibility for small and larger scale occupiers who are seeking strategic sites within a well managed environment. Sites will be sold on a Fully Serviced basis with excellent flexibility to cater for various uses.

The Business Park benefits from a positive planning history, with Planning Permission in place for approximately 1.3 million sq. ft. of Industrial and Logistical type accommodation.

The overall Business Park is completed to a high standard and fully serviced offering ready-to-go sites with existing internal road and services infrastructure already in place.

For further information contact PJ Roddy at Property Partners Laurence Gunne 042 9334414 or pjroddy@propertypartners.ie, Stephen Mellon at CBRE Dublin 01 6185500 or Lisa McAteer at CBRE Belfast 0044 2890438555 or dundalknorth.com and also visit www.dundalknorth.com