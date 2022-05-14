Devastating scenes as fire destroys bespoke kitchen business premises north of Dundalk

An aerial view of the fire damage at Christoff Custom Built Rooms, Bellurgan. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The owners of a bespoke kitchen design company woke to devastating scenes on Saturday morning as an overnight fire destroyed the entire premises on the Cooley Peninsula.

The fire at ‘Christoff – Custom Built Rooms’- was discovered at around 6am, and at least six fire tenders and over 30 firefighters attended the blaze, which quickly spread throughout the extensive premises.

The main Dundalk – Carlingford Road was closed for a time on Saturday as firefighters continued to try to get the fire under control.

Diversions are in place, but delays are expected in the area.