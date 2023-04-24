Details of Sean Rooney Cup in memory of Louth soldier killed in Lebanon announced

A fund-raising football match in memory of Pte Sean Rooney is being organised by his friends

A group of friends of the Dundalk soldier Sean Rooney who was killed while serving with the 121st Infantry Battalion with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) last December have announced details of a football match in his honour.

The Sean Rooney Memorial Cup will be played at Oriel Park on Saturday December 9 in memory of the 24 year old from Muirhevnamor and to raise funds for the Rainbows Ireland Child and Youth Grief and Loss Support CLG.

It was one of Sean’s closet friends, Críostoir Ó’Neill, who came up with the idea.

“I mentioned it to his Mum Natasha and she was delighted with the idea,” said Críostoir.

“We will have two teams, the Rooney’s XI made up of family and friends and an Army Representative team of his friends from the army who had served with him, so there will be lads from Dundalk, Dublin and all over Ireland.”

“We’ll also have a function that evening, with a big fund-raising raffle.

He revealed that Rainbows was the charity chosen by Sean’s family to benefit from the fund-raising.

That is the same charity that soldiers from 121 UNIFIL in Lebanon raised funds for when they ran 100k in January.

A moving tribute was also paid to Pte Rooney at the recent Dundalk v Derry match at Oriel Park, when a minute’s silence was observed at the 24th minute. There was a similar tribute when the two teams met at the Brandywell earlier in the season.

“Sean was a big Derry City fan and given his close connections with both towns, it was nice to have both tributes,” said Críostoir.

More details about the match and function night will be revealed in the coming months, and any local businesses or individuals who would like to support the event should check out the Sean Rooney Cup page on Facebook.

​