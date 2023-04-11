Details of President Joe Biden’s visit to Louth revealed, as walkabout in Dundalk and visit to King John’s Castle confirmed

United States President Joe Biden will visit Carlingford on Wednesday afternoon followed by a walkabout in Dundalk, Louth County Council has confirmed.

It is expected that President Biden, whose ancestors sailed from Carlingford Lough as they emigrated to the United States, will visit King John’s Castle, a Norman castle that was built circa 1190. He will then finish the trip in Dundalk, mid-to-late afternoon with a walkabout in the town centre.

There is expected to be high security in operation and people are being advised not to carry bags of any sort, as is normal in such circumstances.

Residents and visitors are very welcome to attend and celebrate the historic occasion of a US President coming back to visit his ancestral county.

“We are delighted that Joe Biden is visiting Louth, this time as President of the United States,” Councillor Conor Keelan, Cathaoirleach, Louth County Council said. “I expect that he will receive a very warm welcome once more in Carlingford and then in Dundalk, where I have no doubt that we will see a great crowd in the town centre tomorrow afternoon to mark the historic visit.”

Ms Joan Martin, Chief Executive, Louth County Council, said: “We are really honoured that Joe Biden has opted to come once again and visit us in Co. Louth, this time as President of the United States. We have been working with the Department of the Taoiseach, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the United States Embassy in our preparations for the visit; and are confident that he will receive a rousing welcome and great memories to take away from his visit.”

In his first visit in 2016, as Vice President, Louth County Council bestowed Joe Biden, with the Freedom of Co. Louth. He remains the only individual to hold this honour.

President Joe Biden is the second US president to formally visit Co. Louth. In 2000, an estimated 60,000 people gathered in the Market Square in Dundalk to see President Bill Clinton, who when referring to the peace process, famously said: "It's a new day in Dundalk and a new day in Ireland".

Parking restrictions are already in place in Carlingford, with gardai requesting members of the public and residents do not park on the R173, the public car park at tourist office, along the north pier, Newry Street, Old Quay Lane, Castle Hill, the car park at the top of hill at King John's castle and Back Lane.