Dessie Fagan – the cream of Irish footballers

August 2006

Dessie Fagan, who played with Drogheda United for twenty one years, playing over 1,000 games, was honoured by Drogheda United board members last year, just before the FAI Cup semi-final game. We all know they went on to win the cup, making Dessie the happiest man in Ireland.

The 90th birthday celebration was no quiet affair with family, relations, nieghbours and friends travelling from all over to celebrate this wonderfully joyous occasion.

Dessie’s daughters Mona and Jacinta and their husbands Dessie Hand and Joe Gibney and families had no distance to travel as they live locally, but son Desmond and wife Angela came from England with their entire family, and daughter Marie (Bradish) travelled from Galway with husband Ben and six of a family.

Dessie’s other son Gerry and his wife Petrina came all the way from Portugal with their family. And weren’t alone!

For Gerry, who is a successful businessman with his development company Oceanico Resorts, was accompanied by his business partner Simon Burgess and his wife Carol and children as well as a number of other Portuguese guests. Oceanico Resorts is now sponsoring the Irish soccer team.

The man of the moment was overcome to see all his family, which included twenty grandchildren and two great grandchildren, and approximately 180 guests, made up of relations, neighbours and friends.

Those not fortunate enough to be at the party may have heard former Irish soccer star John Aldridge on Celebrity Your a Star sending his best wishes to Dessie.

Irish soccer manager Steve Staunton was in attendance as was Don Givens, Finbar Furey and old friend and team mate Charlie Hurley. Dessie’s good friend John McMahon and his wife were also there.

Vincent Hoey, who was unable to attend at the last minute, sent his best wishes as did Dessie’s sister Maureen Caroll who unfortunately took ill just before the party.

Dessie’s cousin Raymond Dempsey compiled a humorous and apt poem for the occasion and read it out to the delight of guests. The Boyne Valley Hotel put on an excellent meal, followed by the band Beg to Differ, and after that DJ Karl to make the night complete.

The ‘birthday boy’ was even given 90 kisses by the female guests who lined up to get to him!

Dessie and his family would like to thank everyone who attended the party and made it such a memorable occasion, everyone who wished him well, and for all the fantastic presents he received.

We can’t wait till he reaches the 100th!

Ann Byrne’s success

july 1981

Dunleer A.C. member, Ann Byrne, recorded a fine double at the All-Ireland NACA championships when she won the under-20 shot putt and discus titles. She was also runner-up in the javelin.

Another gold came Dunleer’s way with Derek Stewart winning the under-17 1,5000m, and Ciara Finnegan won bronze medals in the ladies junior 100m and 200m and a silver in the 400m. She also helped Louth to an intercounty relay win. In all Dunleer clinched 22 medals

RC Dawson trained Drogheda

December 1945

R. C. Dawson, the well-known racehorse trainer, of Whatcombe, Berkshire, has retired at the age of 80 years. He has been closely connected with racing from the time he left Trinity College, Dublin. He went to England 48 years ago, his first big success being with the famous horse called Drogheda in the 1898 Grand National. Drogheda belonged to the late Mr. George Gradwell. father of Mr. F. W. E. Gradwell, Dowth Hall, Drogheda.

Mr. Dawson has trained three Derby winners. Fifinella, Blenheim and Trlgo; two St. Leger winners, Salmon Trout and Trigo; two Oaks winners. Finnella and Brownhylda. and one 2,000 Guineas winner, Diophon, and altogether he has had nearly 2,000 winners.

He made one of the greatest bargains in the history of the Turf when he gave 730 gns. for Blandford, sire of Windsor Lad, Blenheim, Trigo, Brantome and Bahram.

New teachers appointed

October 1980

Drogheda Vocational Education Committee has-appointed the following new teachers this term: Miss N. Kavanagh, Art; Miss P. Mooney, Science and Maths; Miss P. Crombie, Science and, Maths; Miss M. Fitzgerald, Irish and History; Mr. E. Dolan Spanish; Miss G. Bohan, English and History; Mr. G. Herbert, English; Miss M. Donaghy, Frenbh and Spanish; Miss T. Browne, Commerce, Shorthand and Typing; Mr. C. Barrett, Science; Miss S. Lavin, Music; Mr. M. Murray, Woodwork and Drawing; Mrs. M. Stewart, Shorthand and Typing; Miss B.Hearty, Religion

John Hoey involved in War of Independence

September 1982

Widespread sorrow and regret was felt at the recent death of Mr. John Hoey, at his residence in Shallon. He belonged to a very well known family that had its roots in Co. Meath. He was involved in the latter stages of the War of Independence and the subsequent Civil War. His quiet disposition endeared him to all who knew him and his realistic approach to faith and his religion was easily recognisable. He was a member of the Third order of St. Francis for over 30 years.

John’s family, have all being involved in many social and community activities both locally and nationally. His son, Thomas O hEochaidh was founder of Ogras and Scoil Aoughusa, Droichead Atha and is presently chairperson of the Drogheda Regional Youth Council.

John (Jun) is well known for his involvement with St. Patrick’s Youth Club, Julianstown, and othcr social activities. Kathleen, the eldest, lives in Dublin, Theresa (SRN) in Maldon, Essex, Dominick at Kilsharvan and his twin sister Rita were the youngest.

The remains were removed to St. Mary’s Church, Julianstown on Monday evening and the funeral took place on Tuesday, to St. Peters Cemetery, Drogheda.

Shane Horgan is a stand out

April 1996

Drogheda’s Shane Horgan was the outstanding player in the Ireland U-18 team defeated 17-18 by Scotland in Galway on Saturday playing at centre. He capped an excellent all-round display with a magnificent try half way through the second half when he capitalised on a half break by outhalf Mark Maguire to slice through the Scottish defence and race 40 yards to score under the posts.

The score could and should have secured a deserved win for Ireland as it put them 17-10 ahead at a vital time in the game but a late try and a last gasp and rather dubious penalty enabled Scotland to steal a one point victory.

Nevertheless Horgan and the contingent from Drogheda Rugby Club who watched the game will have been very pleased with his performance. A second Drogheda player Mark McHugh was the Ireland reserve outhalf.

Jason Tuite an Deirdre Fahey are stars

April 1996

The Louth BLOE, BLE Annual Dinner Dance and Presentation night took place in the Lisdoo Arms Dundalk last Saturday night. A great night was had by all and congratulations are due to Joe Horkins for organising the night.

The Louth Juvenile award for the top scoring boy went to Jason Tuite Lourdes AC, the girls award went to Deirdre Fahey Ferdia. Keith Kelly as expected took the Junior award. There was also a special presentation to Keith for his selection to represent his country at the World Cross Country Championships in South Africa.

The Ladies award went to Bernadette Muckian Dundealgan and the mens award went to John McCabe Boyne AC. The vets award went to Michael Jordan Dundealgan and Patricia McMahon Dundealgan. Special Mesia award went to to County Board Chairman Emmet McKcnna. Club awards: Boyne: David Walsh, Ann-Marie Leddy, Colin McHugh, Helen Cheshire, Jim Leonard. Lourdes: Jason Tuite, Sheila Coyle, Nicola Smith, Mark Reilly.