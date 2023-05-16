Despite headwind of setback Oriel Wind Farm proposal still on the table after first wind energy auction

The proposed farm will be located off the coast of County Louth

The ESB and the Belguim energy company Parkwind have stated that they are committed to the delivery of the 375MW Oriel Wind Farm off the Co Louth coast despite being unsuccessful in Ireland’s first ever wind energy auction.

The proposed wind farm would have the capacity to deliver enough green renewable energy to power the equivalent of 300,000 Irish households once operational.

”While the Oriel project was not awarded a contract in this auction round, Parkwind and ESB believe that it is a well-positioned project and will ultimately play its part in generating the renewable electricity we need,” said a spokesperson. “We will continue to progress the project and are actively investigating alternative routes to market.”

They also described last week’s auction “an important milestone in the journey to further decarbonise Ireland's electricity system”.

Oriel Wind Farm had been awarded maritime area consents (MACs) which permitted them to apply for planning permission under the new Maritime Area Planning Act from An Bord Pleanála.

It was proposed to locate the 25 wind turbine wind farm to the east of Dundalk Bay and the project had been designed to fit within available electricity transmission infrastructure, connecting into existing power lines near Ardee, via a new underground cable from the shore near Dunany.

A number of online and public consultation meetings in Dundalk, Ardee and Kilkeel were held during January and February, and it had been hoped that construction would get underway in 2024.

The developers of the project had said that there would be ”a substantial community fund” with grants to be distributed within the region.

The four successful projects could see three wind farms being built off the east coast, including one off north Co Dublin, and one off the west coast.

The results are provisional and are expected to be confirmed next month.