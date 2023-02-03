Derelict Donaghy’s Mill up for sale with price tag of €830,000

There are derelict houses in Trinty Street and Mill Row as part of the sale.

The four lots take in a large site on the river front.

An aerial view of the site which is for sale, including the former Donaghy's Mill.

One of Drogheda’s most iconic buildings is up for sale with a price tag of €830,000.

Donaghy’s Mill is one of a lot including 14,15 and 21 Trinity Street and 11 Mill Row that will go for public auction on March 8th 2023.

The former factory and mill was empty for decades, before being gutted in a massive fire that destroyed the building in March 2019.

The derelict property lies behind the current Urban Life development of apartments which will rise to 11 storeys.

Wilson’s Auctions, Naas, is handling the online action and describes the lot as a:

Prime site in the heart of Drogheda. The subject properties comprise Nos. 14 & 15 Trinity Street which are two terraced buildings. The Mill to the rear comprises a site with a number of derelict buildings. No. 21 Trinity Street comprises an end of terrace residential property on a corner site. 11 Mill Row comprises a terraced property which is in a derelict state. We understand the property was once a 3 bedroom house. The property is located on a cul-de-sac.

The Westgate Mill site backs on to the River Boyne. It once was a detached multiple bay four storey mill built around 1820, later used as a shoe factory and then as offices and a gymnasium. It was a protected structure with Louth Co. Council.

The entire is being sold as seen and not subject to planning”.