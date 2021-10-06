Derek McCormack was born to be a stage star

Derek McCormack was indeed destined for a life in show business. His mother, Marie McCormack (Nee Martin), was a member of the famous Martin Show, and together with her brother Harry Martin, they included young Derek in several of their stage shows. At the tender age of just ten years, in the company of his older brother Roy, Derek appeared regularly with the Martin Show.

Some years later, when he accepted an invitation to join a new group called The Country Gents, a rather shy Derek embarked on a professional career in show business. This was a brand new fully professional four-piece outfit which included his uncle Harry (Guitar and Vocals), Eamonn Campbell (Lead Guitar), Derek McCormack (Bass Guitar and Vocals), and John (Twick) Donnelly (Drums). With such a talented line-up, the group looked destined for the top, and with their affairs being handled by The Eamonn Andrews Studios in Dublin, they enjoyed tremendous success throughout the group’s existence. However, for various reasons, after just two years, the lads took the decision to wind up The Country Gents and to pursue their hugely successful careers elsewhere.

Derek’s performances with this group led to his recruitment to The Tigermen Showband. However, with the showband phenomenon on the wane, and with The Tigermen about to call it a day, unfortunately for Derek, his time with this band was rather brief.

Following the disbandment of The Tigermen, he went on to perform with other outfits such as, The Jubilee Orchestra, the re-formed Dermot O’Brien And The Clubmen, and The Dermot O’Brien Trio. During this period, with lots of T.V. appearances on Dermot’s popular R.T.E. shows, and with Derek’s brilliant singing voice being a regular feature of these programs, his star was truly on the rise. Shortly after the dissolution of this trio, Derek was invited to join the hugely successful group known as The Barleycorn, and of course, his career in show-business continued on an upward trajectory.

The Barleycorn consisted of John Delaney (Banjo and Mandolin), Denis O’Rourke (Violin), Paddy Sweeney (Acoustic Guitar), and Derek (Bass Guitar/Vocals). Paddy Sweeney had other musical interests, which very often meant that The Barleycorn performed as a three-piece outfit, nevertheless, the personnel remained unaltered throughout the 1980’s and 1990’s.

The group travelled the globe, and their appearances attracted huge audiences. Derek’s fantastic singing was very often featured on their records, and these recordings are still sought-after. The group was especially popular in Australia.

During his time with The Barleycorn, Derek was featured on numerous recordings, and included amongst these were three major hit singles entitled, “My Cavan Girl”, “A Song For Ireland”, and “Roisin”.

During a tour of Australia in the latter half of 1995, having agreed to fulfil their immediate list of bookings, The Barleycorn took the decision to disband. The group played their final gig together aboard The Irish Festival Cruise in January 1996.

Following the disbandment of The Barleycorn, Derek McCormack embarked on a solo career. However, during this period, he also formed a close relationship with The Furey Brothers, and he was subsequently invited to join their folk group.

Over a period of several years, whilst continuing with his solo career, Derek managed to combine his solo gigs with those of his Furey Brothers commitments. This was a really busy period for Derek, as he also formed a three-piece outfit called Nickelodeon. This group consisted of Derek (Acoustic Guitar), Ronnie Kennedy (Accordion), and Billy Condon (Violin). Following this rather hectic period, Derek decided to take things a little easier, and throughout the remainder of his professional career, he continued to perform as a solo artist. In 2000, Derek recorded and released his first solo album “Never too far from my mind”, which was produced by top local musician Gerry Simpson

In January 2004, at just 51 years of age, whilst performing on a Caribbean cruise ship, sadly Derek McCormack passed away unexpectedly to the shock of his family, friends, and countless fans.

