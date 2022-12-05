Delightful Louth home is ready to move into

Rock Road East, Blackrock, Co Louth is on the market with an asking price of €595,000

A delightful family home tucked away in a quiet cul de sac on the outskirts of Blackrock village in Co Louth is on market with Sherry FitzGerald Carroll with an asking price of

This four-bedroomed is ready to move into and there is plenty of opportunity for the new owners to make their mark, as it sits on a large site with potential for further development, subject to planning permission.

The accommodation includes a cosy sitting room with a feature stone wall and wood-burning stove, overlooking the mature garden and view of Dundalk Bay. There are further views of the garden from the lounge with its bay window, while the fully fitted kitchen and diner faces the large rear garden.

There are four double bedrooms, and the master bedroom comes with a walk-in wardrobe and full en-suite bathroom. The main family bathroom also opens off the hallway and the accommodation includes a storage press and hot-press.

The property stands on a generous half acre site and is accessed via a tree-lined drive.

Estate agents Sherry FitzGerald Carroll. said that “This is a golden opportunity to acquire a wonderful home in a prime location close to all village amenities, golf course, the seafront, choice restaurants and within a short driving distance of Dundalk town and the M1 Motorway.”