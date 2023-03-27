Delight at return of Slane Castle 5k Run/Walk on castle grounds

Pupils of Slane NS launch the Slane 5k to be held on April 16th.

There is much delight at the return of the ‘Slane Castle 5km Trail Run/Walk’, which will take place on Sunday April 16th in the beautiful scenic grounds of Slane Castle, with a starting line ready for take off at 9.30am sharp.

The 5km route itself is completely within the majestic grounds of the Castle and includes the scenic forest trail along the River Boyne. This is a real opportunity for everyone regardless of ability or fitness level to experience the magnificent surrounds of Slane Castle.

The event is organised by The Parents’ Association of St. Patrick's National School, Slane, along with help from Meath Local Sports Partnership, Slane Castle and the Civil Defence.

The acting principal of St Patrick’s National School, Lorna Gerrard, along with the staff and pupils of the school, are partaking & enjoying fun training in preparation for the big day and have even created a fun video to help launch the event.

"Keatings Oil has generously come on board as our main sponsor for this popular event which saw over 500 participants (adults & children) take part in 2022,” says Ms Gerrard.

“All members of the community and the wider catchment area – young, old, past & present pupils – are encouraged to take part in this event.”

Alex Mount Charles was thrilled to welcome back the 5km Trail Run/Walk and said how "delighted he was to support the cause and looked forward to everyone enjoying the Slane Castle experience".

“There are t-shirts for the first 200 adults (on the day) and the first 200 U16’s,” adds Lorna. “We also have finishing medals for the first 500 over the line! After race refreshments and home baked goods will be available free of charge to all who support the event”.

Race-goers can also avail of parking on the grounds of the castle. Please note that pets are not permitted in the grounds of Slane Castle and entrants are kindly asked to please respect this.

Early bird online registration is €20 for Adults, €10 for Secondary School aged children and €5.00 for Primary School aged children and is now open through eventmaster: https://eventmaster.ie/event/Qxm2UnKSOy

You can also register on the day (from 8-9am) for €25 for Adults, €10 for Secondary School aged children and €5.00 for Primary School aged children.

Interested participants can also check out the Slane Castle 5km Trail Run/Walk face book page https://www.facebook.com/slanecastle5ktrailrun and event page https://fb.me/e/T00Ye8q4

So come along, bring the family and have a wonderful morning at Slane Castle.

Happy running or walking to all who take part!