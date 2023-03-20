Delay to enhanced 101 route bitterly disappointing says Nash

Louth TD Ged Nash is disappointed at lack of enhancement to 101 bus route.

News of further delays to the introduction of an enhanced service on the popular 101 and 101X bus routes from Drogheda to Dublin Airport is “bitterly disappointing”, according to a Louth Labour TD.

Deputy Ged Nash TD recently pressed the National Transport Authority on the issue.

Deputy Nash was assured by the NTA late last year that the service would recommence in the first quarter of this year.

Deputy Nash explained: “Then, in February, the NTA informed me that its intention was to commence the service on April 2 of this year, depending on Bus Eireann fulfilling what the NTA called the “contractually conditions precedent and mobilisation tasks necessary” to commence the service.

“This week, I was bitterly disappointed to be informed by the NTA that following consultation with Bus Eireann it will now be unable to provide the service until May 7th”

Deputy Nash said: “Drogheda commuters should already be using this long-promised enhanced 101 service that was to run every half hour and on a 24/7 basis.

“News that there will be now a further delay and commuters are to be left waiting another two months while the NTA and Bus Eireann agree the new contract, is intolerable.

“The NTA and Bus Eireann have had long enough to sort this contract out. They need to get moving on providing the service they both promised to provide to Drogheda commuters and get these buses out on the road.”

The 101 route was one of two routes put out to tender by the NTA in 2021 and subsequently, Bus Eireann was chosen as the preferred bidder for the contract.

The 101 provides connectivity between Drogheda and Dublin City Centre, serving Balbriggan, Dublin Airport, N1 Business Park and Busaras.

Under the new contract, the 101 will operate on a 24/7 basis, running every 30 minutes, Monday to Saturday, and every 20 minutes at peak. There will continue to be an hourly service on Sundays.

This represents an increase in services of 6.4% compared to the current timetable.

The existing 101X service will remain largely unchanged, with the exception of some timetable tweaks.

Deputy Nash says he will continue to put pressure on the NTA and Bus Eireann to deliver the service without any further delay.

