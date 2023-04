Dedication of Louth veterinary staff sees Timmy the cat survive, thrive – and find a new home

Staff of Avenue Veterinary Hospital are delighted to see Timmy find his forever home as he was ‘the worst case we have seen so far’ when he arrived last year

Catarina Silva and 'Timmy' in the Avenue Veterinary Hospital. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Margaret Roddy The Argus Tue 4 Apr 2023 at 16:21