‘Decision-gate’ for €7.4m St. Nicholas Quarter regeneration

Plans for the €7.4 million regeneration of Dundalk’s north end are at ‘decision-gate’, it emerged this week.

Councillors heard at the January meeting of Dundalk Municipal District that the local authority have submitted the “preliminary business case” to the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage, as they are required to do.

"We are at what we call “decision-gate”, said Alan Sherry, Senior Executive Officer, Louth County Council.

"That is in terms of there is nothing we can do to advance the project at this time until the department come back and say they have approved the business case.”

He said that all documentation required by the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage has been completed and submitted for their review. In the meantime, work is ongoing in relation to developing the brief for the tender process for the appointment of the multi-disciplinary design team.

Businesses and residents in Bridge Street and Linenhall Street gave a verybig welcome to the announcement last Spring that €7.4 million in funding was secured for urban regeneration of St Nicholas Quarter.

The work is set to transform the north end, with substantial upgrades and improvements to infrastructure.

The project will be split into two phases, with the first consisting of the regeneration of the public realm of the northern gateway, Bridge Street, Linenhall Street, Northgate Street, and the Peace Park.

Phase two will consist of a feasibility study and preliminary design, and will include Compulsory Purchase Orders of vacant and derelict properties along Bridge Street and Linenhall Street and also portions of back lands areas required to transform the area into a vibrant town centre location.