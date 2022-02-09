Decision expected on proposed Boyne Greenway to Mornington

A planning decision on the controversial Boyne Greenway is expected to be made in the near future, almost a decade after it was first mooted by a local group.

The route in question is from Drogheda to Mornington - comprising a pedestrian and cycleway linking Drogheda town in County Louth to Mornington village in County Meath.

Meath County Council is currently preparing a further information submission to An Bord Pleanala, which was requested in November 2020.

This submission will include extensive additional bird surveys, which were completed over the winter months of 2020, 2021 and 2022 and will be submitted to An Bord Pleanala before March 4th 2022.

An Bord Pleanala inspectors will then assess the further information and are expected to make a decision to refuse or grant permission with conditions, for this development. This decision is expected some time in 2022.

When a group of local people came together in 2012 to form the Boyneside Trail Committee, little did they know it would take 10 long years to get to a planning decision.

“We’d like to thank all the members of the public and public representatives who supported this project from the early days. We had lots of interaction, public meetings and discussions regarding the route and it’s environmental and demographic considerations,” said Mornington resident, Peter Monahan.

“If planning is granted, this will be a resoundingly positive development for the people of East Meath and Drogheda. There is a population explosion in the region, with Laytown, Bettystown and Mornington soon having the same population as Sligo. Connectivity, sustainable transport and quality of life must be integrated into future planning for the region. In the townland of Donacarney alone there are 2,000 houses in construction or recently constructed. Families need safe and sustainable leisure amenities that are nearby and assessable, without getting into a car.”

Fellow committee member Geoff Fitzpatrick also pointed out what he feels is another advantage to the greenway.

“The R150 / R151 (Drogheda to Mornington Road) is extremely dangerous. Between 2005 and 2016, there has been one fatal accident and 37 serious or minor accidents. The current road is not designed, with its narrow corridor for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists,” he adds. “No responsible parent would allow children to walk or cycle on this road. Cycling or walking should not be a dangerous pastime in East Meath or Drogheda. In the vicinity of the Mill Road and the Drogheda Grammar School, an additional 1,000 students will be attending school, bringing the total student population to over 3,000.”

The go-ahead has been given by An Bord Pleanála for a major residential development of 275 apartments up to 12 storeys on the Marsh Road, location of a section of the proposed greenway.

“During the feasibility study and planning phases of the Boyne Greenway project, up to 10 different routes were assessed and their suitability considered,” said Eddie Phelan, Civil Engineer. “We are confident the route chosen will have no adverse effects on the integrity of the Special Protection Area and Special Area of Conservation.”