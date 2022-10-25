Decision due on plans to convert former Louth orphanage into 58 apartments

A decision is due within the next two weeks on a planning application which would see the former St Joseph’s orphanage and St Malachy’s Chapel at Seatown Place/Castle Street converted into 58 apartments.

Louth County Council had requested further information in relation to the application by Laurence Tuite, which had been lodged on November 18, 2021.

The proposed development is for the conservation, extension and change of use of the former female orphanage and industrial school, known locally as St Joseph’s orphange and laundry, and St Malachy’s chapel.

The property, which belonged to the Sisters of Mercy, went on the market in 2012 with an asking price of €275,000.

It has lain idle since, with the current applicant seeking permission to turn the landmark buildings into 58 new apartments.

This will involve the complete refurbishment and restoration of the two protected buildings, as well as the demolition of the existing gymnasium, classroom, laundry and workshop to the rear of the property at Castle Street, as well as a number of annexes, including a grobby and greenhouse. A new four-storey apartment block with 27 units will be constructed at the rear of the site facing Castle Street, with a further 31 apartments in the front block.

The existing yard to the rear of the building, which includes a garden, will be used to provide parking spaces for 19 cars and 58 bicycles, using the existing vehicular access onto Castle Street, along with the restoration of pedestrian access.

Several local residents made submissions, expressing reservations about the impact which the development would have on traffic volumes and traffic safety at the already busy junction, as well as to how it would affect the amenity of the area.

There has also been mixed reaction from former residents of the orphanage, with some expressing the view that the property shouldn’t be developed

Following on from the receipt of further information, members of the public had until October 25 to make submissions, with the planning authority due to make a decision by November 8.