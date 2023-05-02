Death of 22 year-old Aaron Keenan has cast ‘a dark shadow on the community’

Mourners at the funeral of Aaron Keenan, the 22 year-old from Deery's Terrace, Inniskeen, Co Monaghan, who died following a motor cycle accident, heard that news of his death had cast a dark shadow on the community and beyond.

Aaron, a member of a well known family with businesses in Ardee, Co Louth, died following the single vehicle accident on the Bailieborough Road in Kingscourt, Co Cavan on Wednesday evening.

Gifts symbolising his life, including his motorcycle jersey, a toy car, an Inniskeen GAA jersey, a family photo and a bible were brought to the alter during his funeral at the Church of Mary Mother of Mercy, Inniskeen on Monday morning.

Fr Martin Treanor said that family meant everything to Aaron, who was the second youngest of six children of Paddy and Jackie Keenan. He was born on November 7 2020 and was welcomed into the family by his older siblings, Anthony, Mark, Rachel, Christopher and soon afterward by Pauric. From a young age, the two youngest were inseparable and one wouldn’t be seen without the other.

From a young age, Aaron had shown that he was “the brains of the family”, attending St Daig’s Primary School and Inver College.

He had played football and hurling with Ininskeen juveniles and was part of the under 16 team that won the championship and league in 2015 – the team managed by older brother Anthony.

When he was younger, he enjoyed fishing like his father and was a member of the juvenile fishing club and had also gone shooting.

His real passion, however, was cars and bikes, and he had made many friends who shared this interest.

He had became part of the MK Tyres team in 2021 and was a huge help to his brother, and in February 2022, had set up a new company Deeside Motors.

“News of Aaron’s death has cast a dark shadow on the community and beyond,” said Fr Treanor. “In Australia many are mourning the loss of a friend, many more in this country and abroad.”

He had a knack of making friends, was of a social and kind nature, had time for everyone, time to chat.

His beloved Nanny Keenan had died seven months ago and Aaron had taken this hard.

Fr Treanor said that although Aaron’s life had been cut short, he had fitted more in his 22 years than many do in a lifetime.

“Memories of Aaron Keenan will life on long after today, forever 22.”

He said that Aaron’s family were very appreciative of the large crowd who attended the wake and the funeral Mass.

Car and bike enthusiasts from throughout the north east paid tribute to Aaron by bringing their vehicles to the funeral to give him a suitable send off.

Aaron was laid to rest in St Mary’s cemetery, Inniskeen