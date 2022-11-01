Death by a hundred cuts – popular Dundalk pub closes three days a week

“We’re just trying to survive – that's the bottom line,” says Dundalk businessman Tony McGuinness of The Market Bar.

The popular town centre bar, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, is now only trading four days a week, from Thursday to Sunday.

Tony and his daughter Michelle took the tough decision to cut opening hours due to ever increasing costs and have joined a number of other bars in town that no longer trade seven days a week.

"Our bills have jumped dramatically, energy costs in particular, especially in the food industry which is labour intensive.”

He says that the business was still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic when the energy crisis struck.

"We were trying to recover from Covid and the costs of diesel, gas, electricity, of labour are rising and there’s no sign of them stopping.”

He says they have reduced their opening days in a bid to survive.

"We’re not just a normal bar that would open for night-time trade but are open during the day.”

As a pub which serves food, he says they are facing additional costs as the price ingredients rise but they can’t pass them on to their customers.

"The ESB made €700million, they are making a lot of money and the bills are going up and up. Individuals and businesses that are supposed to be helping the economy recover are finding it difficult to survive.”

"We opened in the last recession and always tried to keep our prices keen and to give value but with costs going up, it is more and more difficult on a daily basis.”

It's not just the rising costs which are impacting on the trade.

"The whole dynamic of the town centre has changed since Covid. A lot of people are still working from home or just two or three days in town. People’s habits have changed and between that and the cost of living, people don’t have the disposal income to go out for lunch.”

There is also more competition in the marketplace from when they opened ten years ago and rather than meeting up for lunch, people are now just having a coffee.

Like other businesses in the hospitality sector, he says that staff costs are increasing and there are also difficulties in getting staff, as high rents means that workers aren’t available.

"Rents in Dundalk are very high and I know people in the hotel and hospitality industry are finding it very hard to find staff.”

"A lot of people who work in hospitality are students or young people who come to Ireland for a few years, but they're not coming now because of the high rents, while young Irish people who can afford to move abroad are leaving the country.”

“It’s death by a hundred cuts, lots of different small factors but they all add up. A lot of small businesses are suffering and I don't know where it’s going to end.”