Deaglan House Families ‘deep disappointment’ a year after meeting Minister for Health

Families who lost loved ones in Dealgan House Nursing Home in Dundalk during a COVID- 19 outbreak last spring have expressed their ‘deep disappointment’ that their request for a public inquiry has gone unanswered after a year.

The families of some of the 22 residents who died met with Minister Donnelly and Minister of State Mary Butler, along with officials from the Department of Health on October 28 2020, sharing heart-breaking stories of how they were left struggling for answers atter the devastating COVID-19 outbreak.

The families had pleaded with the ministers to give the go-ahead to a public inquiry into how so many people died in the nursing home, which was the only one in the State where a hospital group took over operational control.

At the time Minister Donnelly had said he would consider their testimony and would go back to the families ‘in a matter of weeks’.

However, 12 months later, the Dealgan families have sstill not received a substantive response to their request, despite numerous follow-up letters to the ministers, who have replied that the matter is still under consideration.

In a statement, the Dealgan families said: “We went to the meeting with Ministers Donnelly and Butler in good faith. We told them what had happened to our loved ones and the devastating impact that it had on us, and on the wider community.

“We laid out the case for a public inquiry to the ministers, highlighted all the questions that have arisen because of what we have found out through Freedom of Information and argued that there is a huge need for a public inquiry because lessons need to be learned for the future.

“Minister Donnelly said he would come back to us with an answer in a matter of weeks, but a year later, there still is no answer. In the meantime, we have met with every conceivable official including HSE CEO Paul Reid, who was not able to directly answer our questions.

“The lack of response from Minister Donnelly is deeply disappointing to us and makes us wonder whether the government is serious about learning lessons from this pandemic.”