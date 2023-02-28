Deadline approaching for parents to have their say on education for children with additional needs

Monica Connolly is urging parents to have their say on the EPSEN Act Review

A group of local parents campaigned in Dundalk’s Market Square on Saturday to highlight the closing of the public consultation period on review of the Epsen Act 2004 which sets out the standards for the provision of education for children with additional needs.

Monica Connolly and Suzanne Callan Crilly are urging parents of children with additional needs to contribute to the Espen Act Review before the public consultation period closes on Friday March 3.

“It’s a once in a generation opportunity for parents to have their say regarding their children’s education, said Monica, who works as an SNA. “This Act was last reviewed 2004 almost 20 years ago and a lot has changed since then.”

"Knowledge is power, but unfortunately even as a parent of a child with additional needs I wouldn't have know about the Epsen Act 2004 or the current public consultation into the Act without the incredible efforts of Ann-Marie Ford, Principal of Tulleydonnell School, Togher and the phenomenal Parent's Action Group,” Suzanne told The Argus. ”The group not only fights for the rights of children in their own school but also spreads the word of the consultation so that anyone who was interested in playing a part in shaping the next iteration of the act and the future of education for the children of Ireland could have a voice.”

Suzanne said she was “moved to tears” when she attended the group’s awareness meeting in the Monasterboice Inn in January, as she listened to stories of parents who had to fight for the right for their children to get appropriate support, respect and equality .

“At the same time, I was lifted with hope by the stories of successful inclusive education experienced by parents and children at Ann-Marie's school as the result of getting access to appropriate support.”

She says that while the online efforts to publicise the consultation have been amazing, but with the deadline looming on Friday Friday 3, they waited to get the word to as many parents as possible which is why they handed out leaflets on Friday.

For further information, see Epsen Act Review page on Facebook