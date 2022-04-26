De Lacey Bridge to close due to ‘essential works’ for ten weeks

St Mary's Bridge will be the only access to the Scotch Hall area for ten weeks.

De Lacey Bridge will be closed to pedestrians from this week, for approximately eight to ten weeks, for essential maintenance.

There will be no pedestrain access to Scotch Hall and the d Hotel via De Lacey Bridge for 10 weeks.

Pedestrians in Drogheda will be without the De Lacey Bridge until July as it is being closed for ‘essential works’ during the summer months.

Access to Scotch Hall and the d Hotel, as well as shops and restaurants at South Quay, will be via St Mary’s Bridge for the next eight to ten weeks.

Peter Nolan, manager of Scotch Hall which has responsibility for the upkeep of the bridge, says the vital maintenance work need to be carried out, and there will never be ‘a good time to do it’.

“The St Mary’s Bridge is only 100 metres from my bridge, and the maintenance of the De Lacey Bridge requires good weather, so it could be closed for four or five months if we did it during the winter,” said Mr Nolan.

"There really is no good time to do it and it wasn’t ready to be done during lockdown and it would have been too difficult to get construction companies to do it then.

Several events will take place during the coming weeks, including the Boyne Boat Race and the Droichead Arts Festival in May, and events taking place in the d Hotel.

"The bridge will be refurbished, repainted and reconditioned, the boards are going to be lifted and replaced,” he explains. “The bridge has been there for 15 years and it needs remedial works done, and I could do it in September, October, November, and someone would still say, we’re coming into the Christmas period, so this is the best time weatherwise etc.”

Mr Nolan said the Port and Louth County Council were notified of the closure, but there was no other public consultation.