De La Salle students take icy plunge for SVP fundraiser

Today, 7 th of December, the De la Dippers of 2022 woke up to bracing air temperatures of 0 degrees. The first glistening sprinkles of frost made everything look beautiful but added more challenges for this years’ swimmers. Despite the Baltic conditions 62 students and 5 teachers headed on the buses to the pier in Carlingford to take the plunge in aid of St Vincent de Paul this Christmas. What better way to literally chill out after the demands of the Christmas exams last week!! Concern for the Poor and Social Justice is one of our Lasallian core principles. We aim to ensure our students are given opportunities to give something back and to think about others who may not be as fortunate. This event allows our students to do this while having fun with their friends. The De la Dip has been on the go since 2005. For the last number of years all proceeds have been donated to St Vincent de Paul. Todays’ event has raised €3200 so far. The families and friends of our students have been so generous, and we are very grateful! Huge thanks to all who took part. We are still open to donations either by the donate button page or to someone you know who participated in the event.

We hope you enjoy some of the pictures from today that capture just how unbelievably cold it was!

We hope the bravery of The De la Dippers will help you dig a little deeper for SVP this Christmas.