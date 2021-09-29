David O’Hare set to make history as first Irish track athlete to take part in SUDS European Trigames

David O’Hare from Kingswood, Dundalk is set to make history when he becomes the first Irish track athlete to take part in the SUDS European Trigames, Italy, in October.

It’s a remarkable achievement for the 21-year-old who was born with Down Syndrome and who was so ill that he needed surgery within the first few weeks of his life.

Parents Caroline and Tony welcomed David into the world on November 3rd 1999,

"Almost immediately we knew something was wrong he was struggling to breathe and was rushed to the special care babies unit”, recalls Caroline. "We knew he was in trouble.”

They were also told that he had Down Syndrome but their biggest concern was whether he would survive.

"When you’re told your baby has Down syndrome it’s a shock but when they tell you you’re baby is dying that’s a whole different ball game.”

He was transferred to Crumlin Children’s Hospital where it was discovered David had three holes in his heart and was immediately put on the waiting list for surgery.

"We were then asked by his doctors would we be willing to learn to tube feed so that we could take our baby home we jumped at the chance. So we were able to take David home for his first Christmas and the new millennium.”

“In the second week in January we got a call to say there was a place for him in Birmingham children’s hospital, so away we went leaving our daughter Rebekah with family and promising her we would take her little brother home healthy.”

David, who was just ten weeks old, underwent surgery in Birmingham, where he received the most wonderful care and they were able to keep their promise and bring him home.

“When we were back in Ireland we asked David’s consultant what we could do to help him recover and he told us take him swimming which was great for us as we already took David’s sister Rebekah swimming every Sunday. So as soon as his stitches healed we started him swimming and so began his sporting journey

She says that he loves all sports including athletics, football, basketball, karate and swimming.

."We joined Special Olympics when David was 6 and he entered his first competition at 7. Medals followed and so did his love of competing, which has taken us all over Ireland.”

It was through Special Olympics Ireland that they met with South Africa native Tessa Van Heerden who is involved in promoting sports for athletes with Down syndrome through SUDS (Sports Union for athletes with Down Syndrome).

Tessa saw that David, who by now had completed his education at St Brigid’s School and attends Rehabcare, had great potential as an athlete and suggested that he train for the SUDS World Championships which were due to take place in 2020.

However the games were cancelled because of the pandemic and David had to stop training.

Caroline says he struggled with lockdown as he went from doing activities most nights of the week to just going for a 2km walk around the block with his younger sister Victoria.

Earlier in the summer they were told that the European games were going ahead.

"We started to dream that maybe David could go so I contacted Kenneth McBride o Glenmore AC and asked him would he help train David,” says Caroline.

They started on the track and she also did exercises with him on the green in front off their house.

Her husband Tony, who played football in his younger days, did core exercises and weights with David at home.”

They are now looking forward to travelling to Italy next weekend for the he SUDS European Trigames 2021. This multisport event, takes place in Ferrara, from October 4th to 11th, with athletes with Down Syndrome from over 15 countries in eight sports.

David, who will be accompanied by his Mum, is the first Irish athlete to compete in the games when he takes part in the 100m and 200m events.

"Sport plays a crucial part in the world population’s lives. It offers the same values, pleasures and satisfaction, to persons with Down syndrome,” says Tessa. “ In addition, it is an invaluable means by which social, physical and psychological skills can be taught and learned. Athletes with Down syndrome competing at an elite level not only provide role models for others, but also assist in breaking down the prejudice and ignorance which so badly restricts the lives of people with Down syndrome.”

Caroline says that thanks to those who helped David along the way, he is now ready to represent his country.

"The life that David has now we could never have imagined for him when he was born but with the help of so many people he is about to fulfil his dreams.”

“We would love if the Irish people could get behind this amazing young man.”